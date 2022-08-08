Related
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Ensenada
Ensenada is a bright orange trailer on East MLK dishing out a small menu of ceviches tostadas, shrimp cocktails, and fish tacos, Ensenada style (think Baja California). There are a couple of tables out front, each with a basket of more hot sauce varieties than you can count—bonus points if you can make it through them all. They also sell michelada setups (BYOB) to help cool you down just a little bit over these triple-digit days.
Billingsgate
We hit up Billingsgate whenever we want a quick and casual meal that’s all about high-quality fish. The counter-service seafood market in Noe Valley doubling as a laidback cafe has a rotating menu made up mostly of seafood salads, oysters, and raw fish appetizers. Our go-to is the kampachi crudo coated in olive oil and topped with serrano peppers, bits of pomelo, and tarragon, and the toast piled with smoked salmon. They also have a weekday Happy Hour with half-off oysters and cava, which is our foolproof way to a successful Tuesday afternoon.
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo pulls double duty as both a great place to get seafood and a bar ideal for casual dates of all kinds. We usually come here for the oysters and marinated mussels, as well as their incredible smokey seafood chowder that’s full of shrimp, squid, different types of fish, mussels, and bacon. Bar Crudo’s phenomenal seafood Happy Hour (5-6:30pm) also never fails to draw us in with $2 oysters, $5 beers, and $8 wine when we’re not trying to blow out our bank account.
Mezcalero
If sipping a mezcal cocktail on a downtown Long Beach rooftop sounds like your thing, head to Mezcalero. You’ll have to enter through the Mexican restaurant Padre on the bottom floor and walk up a grand staircase, but this cocktail spot is no secret speakeasy. On Friday and Saturday nights, people get dressed up and wait in line for hours to land a spot up here. Their vine-covered patio is one of the city’s most pleasant spots for a drink date, and the party doesn’t stop until 2am. They don’t take reservations, so we recommend swinging by as early to snag a table.
You Me Korean Restaurant
We wouldn’t recommend a place solely on friendly servers. But if we did, we’d recommend this little Korean spot in New Malden to everyone we meet. But the smiley staff and top service aren’t even the best thing about this place. What’s even better are the excellent traditional Korean dishes you won’t find everywhere. Things like jajangmyeon—a noodle dish topped with a thick black bean and onion sauce (that you’ll want at least once a week after trying), or dak galbi—a spicy stir-fried chicken dish. With a compact but cosy room, it’s ideal for a small group but if you’re hoping to get a bowl of those noodles all to yourself, it’s worth a solo trip as well.
Nitin Bakery
Nitin is a classic Dominican bakery that has some of Miami’s most affordable fancy pastries, including passion fruit and mango mousse entremets (a.k.a. dainty edible sculptures) that can give any high-end pâtisserie a run for its money. They also make their own version of a Hungarian dobos torte with crisp, thin layers of a biscuit/sponge cake hybrid sandwiching buttercream and dulce de leche. And these are just a very small sampling of the pastries we love at Nitin—which include savory things too, like croquetas and empanadas. But it wouldn’t be a Dominican bakery without super buttery Dominican bizcocho with pearlescent meringue frosting, which you can also find here. They also make a fantastic habichuelas con dulce, a Dominican dessert soup with red beans and a mix of sweet spices like cinnamon. It’s a large, airy space with plenty of seating, so you can sit down and enjoy that delicious combination of pastries and air conditioning.
Shama
If you’re planning a last-minute dinner Downtown, you might have difficulty finding something that isn't a hotel restaurant or The Capital Grille. Shama seems to always have availability though, and this is a good thing, because it should be one of your first choices in the area. The second-floor Moroccan spot just outside Pike Place is an excellent choice for a big family meal or a kind-of-healthy tagine feast, especially if you like eating in a greenhouse that’s as tall as the surrounding trees. Make the baked fish your priority—it has a brittle sear, a flaky interior, and sauce made from briny olives and burst cherry tomatoes that tastes even better spooned on cinnamony semolina couscous. Start with some mezze, like labneh with mint oil and nigella seeds, or phyllo-wrapped basteela with a floral orange honey sauce, and add on another tagine or two like chicken in a rich saffron broth or braised lamb with prunes and sesame for something more substantial.
Round K By Sol
Do you want coffee that also tastes like a cookie? Get the butter-covered latte at Round K, a Korean-inspired spot that’s equal parts all-day café and speakeasy. They made their scrambled eggs using an espresso machine steam wand, which makes extremely fluffy eggs in addition to being a cool party trick. Speaking of parties, we love their Korean Party Toast, which makes us want to keep a tub of kimchi butter in the fridge at all times.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Kryse Ice Cream
It takes a fierce Pinay to be the creative force behind Nate’s Chicken and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, Seattle Freeze, and Central District Ice Cream Company. Each has since closed, but Kryse has returned with an ice cream pop-up operating out of The Station each Sunday, with pints that feature predominantly Filipino flavors. You’ll find everything from dairy-free ube brown sugar to halo halo, as they drop new varieties every week—and the preorder inventory doesn’t last long.
Meteora
Meteora isn’t just another restaurant on Melrose, it’s a bizarre fine dining experience from the people behind Vespertine. Walk through the spiraling bird’s nest of an entrance and you’ll feel like a cult is hosting you at a meditation retreat in the Congo rainforest. Beige-colored banquettes line the walls, indoor trees stretch up toward a giant skylight, and knotted rope light fixtures hang above every table. A friendly server will explain each complicated dish in a hushed tone, and you’ll spend the next three hours eating unexpected but mostly underseasoned dishes. There’s an avocado pie, which is basically a tostada, topped with bone marrow vinaigrette, wildflower porridge bread paired with buffalo milk curds, and chewy grilled morels served on a leaf with a side of overripe plantains. You can get drinks with dinner here, but you can only order from their cocktail menu, which reads like a list of herbal tonics. As unique and otherworldly as Meteora is, the actual restaurant part of the experience is fairly underwhelming. We'll check back again to see if this place evolves into something worth your time and money.
Nossa Omakase
Dinner at Nossa Omakase would just be another laughably ridiculous South Beach dining experience if it wasn’t for the fact that it is literally Miami’s most expensive omakase. For $345 to over $400 per person, one might understandably expect a thoughtful meal consisting of rare fish flown in from Japan, sushi rice that’s perfect down to each individual grain, or just a general display of creativity and kitchen skills that warrant spending this kind of money.
Pisces Sushi
If you want sushi and a scene in Manhattan Beach, head to Katsu-Ya or Sugarfish. If you just want great sushi, period, head to Pisces Sushi. This small mom-and-pop restaurant along Highland Ave. doesn’t offer seating, but for excellent takeout sushi at a great price, locals swear by it. You’ll find a tight menu of the usual sushi bar staples here, including neatly wrapped rolls drizzled in just the right amount of sauce. If you want to appreciate the quality fish that makes Pisces a gem, though, get a few pieces of nigiri or sashimi, or their popular chirashi bowl, which comes decorated with fanned-out slices of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and scallop.
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Bodega SF
At Bodega SF near Union Square, you’ll feast on family-style Northern Vietnamese dishes that are a mix of comforting, familiar flavors and interesting new ones. Oysters are topped with yuzu coconut foam, and beef carpaccio is zhuzhed up with citrus fish sauce and lime. The whole-fried branzino is the perfect balance of crisp on the outside and flaky on the inside, while the umami-packed mushroom and pork-filled bánh cuốn will make you want to order another round after your first bite. But to really see what this contemporary restaurant can do, go for the chef’s tasting menu ($88)—it’s an eight-course, non-stop parade of their best family-style dishes.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
High Treason
High Treason is a moody, skylight-lit wine bar in the Richmond where we go to impress someone who still makes weekly trips to Amoeba Music, and grab an easy dinner without feeling any pressure to change out of sweats. Records are always playing, music-themed trivia nights happen monthly, and there’s a long menu of wine, sake, cocktails, and cider. And when you inevitably get hungry after dissecting one potentially flirty DM from your crush for an hour straight, there’s a Hawaiian menu by Unco Frank’s pop-up. Their crispy mochiko chicken, mini fried cod sandwiches, and fried rice with Portuguese sausage are just what you want to be snacking on while admiring High Treason’s vinyl collection with a glass of riesling in hand.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
