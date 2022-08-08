Read full article on original website
ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads
LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Custer defeatsElkins in county commission race
MARION – James Custer defeated Roger Elkins in an Osceola County Board of Commissioners battle of two Evart Republican incumbents during the Tuesday primary. Custer faces no opposition in the November election. He won over Elkins 270-222. They faced each other in the same district for the first time...
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
abc12.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
wsgw.com
Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration
FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)
2 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wexford County (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a Northern Michigan roadway following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials reported a car collided with a truck hauling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WILX-TV
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Missing child found in Big Rapids
A missing three year old child was found safe in Big Rapids last night. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety say they were alerted to the 1100th block of Catherine Street for a report of a missing child just before 8pm last night. They say the boy was last...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation
GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation. : Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Mecosta County Authorities Searching for Missing Three-Year-Old
UPDATE – Mecosta County authorities say a missing three-year-old boy from Big Rapids has been found safe and is okay. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says the three-year-old was reported missing just before 8 p.m. Monday, and was last seen playing outside with other kids around 7 p.m.
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
wcmu.org
Michigan beekeepers say it's a struggle to keep a hive alive
Hilbert’s Honey Co. in Traverse City sends thousands of beehives around the country to pollinate farmland each year. Without pollination, many plants cannot reproduce, meaning farmers cannot grow food. Keith Hilbert, a fifth-generation beekeeper at the commercial family farm, said they keep around 10,000 bee colonies at a time....
Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop
Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
clarecountycleaver.net
Harrison Loses Their Country King Dave Carmine
You may not know the name Dave Carr or Dave Carmine, but most Harrison residents know radio Dave, owner of WKKM, the Country King, the long-time local radio station. Harrison lost its radio Dave on Monday, Aug. 8 when he passed away at home at age 80. Carmine’s WKKM began...
