Read full article on original website
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missaukee voters make their decisions
MCBAIN – Missaukee County voters went for Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat) and Tudor Dixon (Republican) in Tuesday’s primary election. Whitmer was running unopposed. Dixon was running against five other GOP opponents. Jack Bergman (Republican) and Bob Lorinser (Democrat) are the Congressional first district nominees while Michele Hoitenga (Republican) and...
wsgw.com
Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration
FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads
LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cadillac Businesses Closing, Scaling Back with Common Factor Staffing Shortages
One business closing permanently, one business closing indefinitely in Cadillac. Within one week, Hermann’s Café announced they would be closing for the season, Raven Social said they would be suspending their lunch hours and adding to their dinner hours and Long Road Distillery is closing their Cadillac location permanently.
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
WILX-TV
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcmu.org
Michigan beekeepers say it's a struggle to keep a hive alive
Hilbert’s Honey Co. in Traverse City sends thousands of beehives around the country to pollinate farmland each year. Without pollination, many plants cannot reproduce, meaning farmers cannot grow food. Keith Hilbert, a fifth-generation beekeeper at the commercial family farm, said they keep around 10,000 bee colonies at a time....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public
A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Mecosta County Authorities Searching for Missing Three-Year-Old
UPDATE – Mecosta County authorities say a missing three-year-old boy from Big Rapids has been found safe and is okay. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says the three-year-old was reported missing just before 8 p.m. Monday, and was last seen playing outside with other kids around 7 p.m.
Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop
Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation
GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation. : Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Comments / 0