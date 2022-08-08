ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missaukee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missaukee voters make their decisions

MCBAIN – Missaukee County voters went for Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat) and Tudor Dixon (Republican) in Tuesday’s primary election. Whitmer was running unopposed. Dixon was running against five other GOP opponents. Jack Bergman (Republican) and Bob Lorinser (Democrat) are the Congressional first district nominees while Michele Hoitenga (Republican) and...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration

FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)
SANFORD, MI
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, MI
Government
County
Missaukee County, MI
City
Lake City, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Missaukee County, MI
Government
City
Mcbain, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads

LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Election Local
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wcmu.org

Michigan beekeepers say it's a struggle to keep a hive alive

Hilbert’s Honey Co. in Traverse City sends thousands of beehives around the country to pollinate farmland each year. Without pollination, many plants cannot reproduce, meaning farmers cannot grow food. Keith Hilbert, a fifth-generation beekeeper at the commercial family farm, said they keep around 10,000 bee colonies at a time....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public

A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
CADILLAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy