Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
The Windows Club
How to print screen without PrintScreen button
In this post, we show you how to take a screenshot without the Print Screen button. You can print screen without PrintScreen button by using any one of these alternative methods. There could be times when the PrintScreen button might not be working, and as a result, you would not be able to capture screenshots. In such situations, you can follow these suggestions to print the screen without the PrintScreen button on your keyboard. Here are multiple methods enlisted so that you can follow one of them as per your requirements.
technewstoday.com
How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?
Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
Fstoppers
How to Add Depth to a Portrait
A photograph is a two-dimensional representation of a three-dimensional world, and as such, part of the challenge to the photographer is to recreate a sense of depth in the image. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to use lighting and other techniques to create a deep sense of depth in a portrait for a more compelling overall image.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers
How to Replace a Sky and Reflection Using Photoshop
Programs like Photoshop have gained some pretty impressive automated sky replacement functions in the last few years, making a task that used to be rather tedious and involved far more efficient and easy. Nonetheless, one place where things can get tricky is when there is a body of water reflecting the sky in the frame. This awesome video tutorial will show you how to tackle that situation so you can create a convincing and complete sky replacement in Photoshop.
These iPhone Hacks From Apple Insiders Are So Convenient–We’re Trying Them ASAP!
If tech experts are generous enough to share their go-to iPhone hacks, give them a listen — it could mean the difference between owning a faster phone with a boosted battery and a number of practical functions and one that can’t maintain its charge for longer than a few hours. Your iPhone is equipped with more than a few cool features and magic tricks, but becoming more savvy to them is key to getting the most out of your device. These are the iPhone hacks from Apple insiders that are so convenient we’re trying them ASAP.
A New Photographer’s Guide to the Camera Viewfinder
If you just got a brand new camera, then you’re probably looking at its viewfinder and wondering exactly what you’re seeing. Just know that even advanced users sometimes look at it and see a ton of information. But you don’t need to be intimidated. Here’s what you need to know in under 600 words. Hopefully, by the end of this, you’ll have a bit more clarity on the subject.
Guitar World Magazine
Model your gear and turn it into a plugin with IK Multimedia’s new AmpliTube Tonex software
IK's AI Machine Modeling lets users model their guitar amps, cabs or gain pedals, while Tonex lets users turn those models into plugins that can be shared with the user community. Hot on the heels of the announcement (opens in new tab) of its new AI Machine Modeling technology, IK...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
Just starting out in macro
I started my macro journey mid July 2022, so far I have the Panasonic 30 mm macro lens and the Olympus 60 mm macro lens. Most of the shots I have taken so far have been handheld single shots without a flash though recently I have started using a godox V1 flash with a paper diffuser. These are some of the photos I’ve taken any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Fstoppers
How to Photograph Shy Birds
Birds are some of the more easily spooked creatures out there, and as such, it can be particularly tricky to get close enough to photograph them before they fly away. One particularly useful tool is a blind, and this awesome video will show you both what it is and how it is used.
The Verge
How to enable your iPhone’s screen reader
If you’re looking to enable screen reading on your iPhone, you don’t have to go very far. Since 2009, Apple has included a built-in screen reader called VoiceOver as part of its accessibility features to help those with visual impairments. VoiceOver essentially works by describing aloud everything that...
PC Magazine
Google's 'Read Along' Learning Tool Now Available on the Web
Google is rolling out its Read Along learning tool for the web. The app, which is supposed to help children learn how to read, has been exclusive to Android since it was released in India in 2019. (It was called Bolo at the time; Google changed the name for its global launch in 2020.) Now it'll finally be available to kids without Android devices.
The Verge
How to start experimenting with Google Lens
This morning, I was idly looking through my Twitter feed and came across a thread discussing Starbucks’ recent hiring of a former Pinkerton intelligence analyst, which led to a discussion of the history of the Pinkertons as strikebreakers, which led to a 19th-century illustration of a crowd of women confronting uniformed men with guns. Curious as to the source of the illustration, I aimed my Pixel 6 phone at it and tapped on the Google Lens icon on the right side of my homepage’s Google search field.
Fstoppers
How to Add Interest to Your Cityscape Photos With Time Blending
Taking your cityscape photos during blue hour is always a safe bet if you don't get spectacular light at sunrise or sunset. A deep blue sky provides the perfect color contrast to the incandescent lights in the city and will help you create a pleasing result. But what if you are lucky with light and weather? Do you take a photo while the colors pop in the sky or with the city lights during blue hour? Luckily, you can get both by applying a technique called time blending. In this article, I show you how.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens
Sigma recently announced two new lenses, the 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art, both of which continue the Art series tradition of providing impressive image quality at a significantly more affordable price than many first-party options. This great video review takes a look at the 24mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
How to turn off touch controls on Pixel Buds Pro
Google re-implemented gesture and touch controls with the Pixel Buds Pro. But what if you prefer controlling everything from your phone?
The Windows Club
How to fragment Shapes in PowerPoint
In this tutorial, we will explain how to fragment a shape in Microsoft PowerPoint. The Fragment feature overlaps shapes and turns them into small pieces. Microsoft PowerPoint is a program used globally by many for their presentations, and some users will go to the advance with their presentations. Some individuals will want to create unique shapes in PowerPoint or even split images into pieces but do not know how. In PowerPoint, there is a feature called Merge Shapes that can help users to merge shapes or modify the shape into the image they would want.
Fstoppers
What Is a Leica M Camera Good For?
As a film photography enthusiast, I am a firm believer that gear is a long way down the list of important factors in image-making. Don’t get me wrong, there’s obviously a vast difference in the quality of image you will get from a film camera that will mount great lenses, meter accurately, and shoot reliably, versus something like a Kodak disposable. I just don’t believe anyone necessarily needs to pay more than a few hundred dollars to access equipment that produces results comparable to those very high-end gear will also achieve.
yankodesign.com
Rumen is a universal helmet-ready AR headset that’s perfect for technical applications
Ever wonder why we don’t have readily available AR glasses already? You could go buy the Oculus or the HTC Vive right now online or at your nearest retailer, but there’s no Hololens or Magic Leap headset available quite yet. The answer is simple – it lies in the killer app. The ‘killer app’ is that one app that absolutely drives the sales of a product. For the iPhone, you’d think it’s the camera, but it’s actually the app store. For the Nintendo Switch, it was initially The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and then Animal Crossing, for the Oculus, it’s clearly Beatsaber and Supernatural. What’s the equivalent for the AR headset? Maps? Well, maps are pretty useful on the phone the way they are. Translation? It’s useful, sure. But it isn’t the killer app. The killer app for AR, you see, isn’t a consumer-targeted appp. It’s actually more enterprise-focused. AR headsets can help enterprise teams achieve things they previously couldn’t. Surgeons can now observe and dissect human bodies in AR, aerospace engineers can analyze complex systems too, and technical teams can train junior staff through AR. The applications for AR are much more valuable to businesses than to consumers, which is why Microsoft doesn’t sell the Hololens 2 as openly. Even the Magic Leap headset is geared towards businesses and not consumers.
komando.com
Android tip: 7 surefire ways to take better photos every time
There’s an amateur photographer inside each of us. For years, iOS devices constantly outperformed many Android devices in terms of camera quality and built-in camera modes. But that’s about to change. Now that Android phone cameras are punching up with better hardware and software, you can take stunning...
Comments / 0