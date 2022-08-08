Ever wonder why we don’t have readily available AR glasses already? You could go buy the Oculus or the HTC Vive right now online or at your nearest retailer, but there’s no Hololens or Magic Leap headset available quite yet. The answer is simple – it lies in the killer app. The ‘killer app’ is that one app that absolutely drives the sales of a product. For the iPhone, you’d think it’s the camera, but it’s actually the app store. For the Nintendo Switch, it was initially The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and then Animal Crossing, for the Oculus, it’s clearly Beatsaber and Supernatural. What’s the equivalent for the AR headset? Maps? Well, maps are pretty useful on the phone the way they are. Translation? It’s useful, sure. But it isn’t the killer app. The killer app for AR, you see, isn’t a consumer-targeted appp. It’s actually more enterprise-focused. AR headsets can help enterprise teams achieve things they previously couldn’t. Surgeons can now observe and dissect human bodies in AR, aerospace engineers can analyze complex systems too, and technical teams can train junior staff through AR. The applications for AR are much more valuable to businesses than to consumers, which is why Microsoft doesn’t sell the Hololens 2 as openly. Even the Magic Leap headset is geared towards businesses and not consumers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO