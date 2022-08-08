Read full article on original website
Related
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Chebogz
Chebogz has been representing Filipino food at many of the major farmers markets and food festivals for the past five years, and for good reason. The island combo is beautifully arranged with inihaw ribs, crispy lumpia, juicy longanisa, and coconut shrimp. Arrive hungry, because there’s also chicken adobo and grilled tofu coated in the family’s special BBQ sauce. If you want to relive your Chebogz experience, you can also buy frozen lumpia to fry up back home, but not until after grabbing a mango “chezcake” for dessert.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Sip House
Artificial pistachio flavoring is 10,000 times better than the real thing. Yes, we’re ready to die on this hill. Sip House, a Vietnamese coffee shop that specializes in iced coffee, proves our point with their pistachio cream latte. It’s a stiff glass of hazelnutty phin-dripped brew topped with a salted pistachio- and matcha-spiked cream cheese froth. It sounds like chaos, but it’s nicely balanced with the coffee’s bitterness and tang from the cream cheese. In other words, it's artificial pistachio flavoring for grown-ups.
Billingsgate
We hit up Billingsgate whenever we want a quick and casual meal that’s all about high-quality fish. The counter-service seafood market in Noe Valley doubling as a laidback cafe has a rotating menu made up mostly of seafood salads, oysters, and raw fish appetizers. Our go-to is the kampachi crudo coated in olive oil and topped with serrano peppers, bits of pomelo, and tarragon, and the toast piled with smoked salmon. They also have a weekday Happy Hour with half-off oysters and cava, which is our foolproof way to a successful Tuesday afternoon.
PPQ Dungeness Island
The name of this place sounds like a crustacean-filled paradise we’d very much like to live in. This seafood island doesn’t actually exist, but you should still get your crab fix at this Vietnamese spot in the Richmond. If you’re not in the mood to take down an entire whole roasted crab soaked in lots and lots of butter, try the salt and pepper soft shell crab with a light, crunchy batter, and the butterflied prawns that are tender and juicy. This spot is also easier to get a last-minute table than Thanh Long, so keep it in mind for the next time you need a place for a spontaneous group dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo pulls double duty as both a great place to get seafood and a bar ideal for casual dates of all kinds. We usually come here for the oysters and marinated mussels, as well as their incredible smokey seafood chowder that’s full of shrimp, squid, different types of fish, mussels, and bacon. Bar Crudo’s phenomenal seafood Happy Hour (5-6:30pm) also never fails to draw us in with $2 oysters, $5 beers, and $8 wine when we’re not trying to blow out our bank account.
George's Sausage & Delicatessen
George’s is an Eastern-European grocery store where you can buy things like Hungarian paprika and Lithuanian cookies called “Funny Mushrooms.” It’s also a deli that makes some delicious sandwiches to-go. We’re fans of the reuben, but the real must-order here is the grilled sausage sandwich made with house-smoked Polish links. Just be equipped with an entire Party City aisle worth of napkins and a Tide To-Go pen because you will inevitably come into contact with some mustard and kraut.
Nitin Bakery
Nitin is a classic Dominican bakery that has some of Miami’s most affordable fancy pastries, including passion fruit and mango mousse entremets (a.k.a. dainty edible sculptures) that can give any high-end pâtisserie a run for its money. They also make their own version of a Hungarian dobos torte with crisp, thin layers of a biscuit/sponge cake hybrid sandwiching buttercream and dulce de leche. And these are just a very small sampling of the pastries we love at Nitin—which include savory things too, like croquetas and empanadas. But it wouldn’t be a Dominican bakery without super buttery Dominican bizcocho with pearlescent meringue frosting, which you can also find here. They also make a fantastic habichuelas con dulce, a Dominican dessert soup with red beans and a mix of sweet spices like cinnamon. It’s a large, airy space with plenty of seating, so you can sit down and enjoy that delicious combination of pastries and air conditioning.
West Hill Deli
Since Ludi’s closed in 2019 (and still hasn't reopened yet), West Hill Deli in Auburn now holds the title as the best Filipino diner. It’s far removed from Seattle proper, but fits in well as part of the South King County Filipino community. From griddled dishes like ube pancakes and smash burgers to garlic rice plates, it would be difficult to repeat a meal here. Don’t be afraid to bring a large group—there's plenty of space, with many flatscreens if you’re looking to grab lunch while catching the Seahawks make their way back to the Superbowl. Here’s hoping at least.
Gunsmoke
There will never be such a thing as too many industry dinner spots in Hollywood. Feel free to add Gunsmoke to the rolodex. This upscale Japanese-American spot has all the necessary elements to put agents and their clients at ease: a semi-hidden location behind the Columbia Square complex, a shiny dining room with lots of privacy to close deals, and a very good house martini. But what sets Gunsmoke apart from the pack is the food. You’ll eat dishes like tuna sashimi topped with little flecks of dry-aged ham, warm cabbage salad, and a very spicy lamb sisig. Not everything is a success here—we wanted more flavor and heat from the crispy quail with Szechuan peppercorn—but overall, Gunsmoke’s menu is interesting and far outpaces the neighborhood competition.
Bodega SF
At Bodega SF near Union Square, you’ll feast on family-style Northern Vietnamese dishes that are a mix of comforting, familiar flavors and interesting new ones. Oysters are topped with yuzu coconut foam, and beef carpaccio is zhuzhed up with citrus fish sauce and lime. The whole-fried branzino is the perfect balance of crisp on the outside and flaky on the inside, while the umami-packed mushroom and pork-filled bánh cuốn will make you want to order another round after your first bite. But to really see what this contemporary restaurant can do, go for the chef’s tasting menu ($88)—it’s an eight-course, non-stop parade of their best family-style dishes.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Round K By Sol
Do you want coffee that also tastes like a cookie? Get the butter-covered latte at Round K, a Korean-inspired spot that’s equal parts all-day café and speakeasy. They made their scrambled eggs using an espresso machine steam wand, which makes extremely fluffy eggs in addition to being a cool party trick. Speaking of parties, we love their Korean Party Toast, which makes us want to keep a tub of kimchi butter in the fridge at all times.
Corks
Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.
Meteora
Meteora isn’t just another restaurant on Melrose, it’s a bizarre fine dining experience from the people behind Vespertine. Walk through the spiraling bird’s nest of an entrance and you’ll feel like a cult is hosting you at a meditation retreat in the Congo rainforest. Beige-colored banquettes line the walls, indoor trees stretch up toward a giant skylight, and knotted rope light fixtures hang above every table. A friendly server will explain each complicated dish in a hushed tone, and you’ll spend the next three hours eating unexpected but mostly underseasoned dishes. There’s an avocado pie, which is basically a tostada, topped with bone marrow vinaigrette, wildflower porridge bread paired with buffalo milk curds, and chewy grilled morels served on a leaf with a side of overripe plantains. You can get drinks with dinner here, but you can only order from their cocktail menu, which reads like a list of herbal tonics. As unique and otherworldly as Meteora is, the actual restaurant part of the experience is fairly underwhelming. We'll check back again to see if this place evolves into something worth your time and money.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0