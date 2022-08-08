Read full article on original website
School Supplies Your Kids Really Need
Here is Clark County, we are four days into the 2022-23 school year and hopefully you were able to afford all the school supplies your kid really needs for school. However, for those waiting to start school, our friends at SNWS put out an article with a list of some of the things kids today need for school. Now, don’t get too freaked out by the list since some things haven’t changed over the years, but there are a couple of items that pop out at you…and the fact that the younger kids need these as well.
Free Meals For Clark County Students
Free meals are available to all Clark County School district students again during the 2022-2023 academic year. It is the first week of classes for CCSD students and teachers, and it is good to know that no child will go hungry. According to the CCSD website, the “Child Nutrition Program”...
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas
The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
