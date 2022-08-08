ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

All ballot issues in Osceola County receive thumbs up

MARION – Osceola County voters approved various ballot proposals on the Tuesday primary ballot. By a 3,371-2,183 tally, voters approved the MSU Extension & 4H services proposal. It was passed 147-81 in Highland Township, 171-147 in Marion Township and 107-87 in Middle Branch Township. Voters OKed County the SRO...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration

FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)
SANFORD, MI
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, MI
Government
City
Lake City, MI
City
Manton, MI
Missaukee County, MI
Government
County
Missaukee County, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Falmouth, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mcbain, MI
100.7 WITL

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Star Hughston
WILX-TV

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public

A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
GAYLORD, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Missing child found in Big Rapids

A missing three year old child was found safe in Big Rapids last night. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety say they were alerted to the 1100th block of Catherine Street for a report of a missing child just before 8pm last night. They say the boy was last...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Throwing Rock at Moving Car, Injuring Seven-Year-Old Girl

A Gaylord man was charged in Otsego County after he threw a rock out of the window of his jeep and injured a little girl in another car, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on McCoy Road in Bagley Township Saturday night when a driver, his girlfriend and her two children saw the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Clifton, 31, of Gaylord, driving in the opposite direction on Plywood Road.
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy