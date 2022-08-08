Read full article on original website
All ballot issues in Osceola County receive thumbs up
MARION – Osceola County voters approved various ballot proposals on the Tuesday primary ballot. By a 3,371-2,183 tally, voters approved the MSU Extension & 4H services proposal. It was passed 147-81 in Highland Township, 171-147 in Marion Township and 107-87 in Middle Branch Township. Voters OKed County the SRO...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration
FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)
$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
2 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wexford County (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a Northern Michigan roadway following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials reported a car collided with a truck hauling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
Michigan State Police: Man threw rock from moving vehicle, injured 7-year-old girl
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing a rock from a moving vehicle and hitting a minivan, injuring a 7-year-old girl inside. Michigan State Police say 31-year-old Brandon Allen Clifton of Gaylord was driving a Jeep on Plywood Road in Otsego...
Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public
A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
Police find loaded gun, double-edged knife after pulling over Michigan man for equipment violation
GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they found a loaded gun and a double-edged knife in a Michigan man’s car after pulling him over on I-75 due to an equipment violation. : Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Mecosta County Authorities Searching for Missing Three-Year-Old
UPDATE – Mecosta County authorities say a missing three-year-old boy from Big Rapids has been found safe and is okay. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says the three-year-old was reported missing just before 8 p.m. Monday, and was last seen playing outside with other kids around 7 p.m.
