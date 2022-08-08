Read full article on original website
First attempt
This was my first boudoir shoot. This house had beautiful natural lighting. Also, this was the model's first shoot ever.
First post to the group
New to the group. This is a 250-ish image stack from a manual rail using Canon R5/Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 macro and two Godox flashes off camera left/right. Left flash at 1/32 right flash at 1/128 shot through copy paper curved over the top. Stacked in Helicon, cleaned up in Lightroom and Photoshop.
Fujifilm Announces 'Fujikina,' a Free Photography Convention in New York City
Fans of Fujifilm and photography in general will want to make their way to their way to New York City this September, as Fujifilm has announced a totally free photography convention that features workshops, guest speakers, exhibits, the latest Fujifilm gear, and more. Called "Fujikina New York," the event will...
We Tried Busking With a 4x5 Large Format Camera
Large format cameras have been increasing in popularity over the last few years. With startup manufacturers producing new large format cameras, the allure has grown significantly. Among large format cameras, the most popular type is the 4x5 camera. We decided to take this camera out into the city and photograph strangers.
A Review of the Affordable Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera
As far as modern mirrorless cameras go, Nikon's Z30 is one of the most affordable, priced at just $706, or just a bit more with one or two lenses. So, what do you get at that price point? This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
