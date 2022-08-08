Read full article on original website
Firefighters respond to Lee Park Little League fire
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hanover Township Fire Department and Plymouth Borough Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Lee Park Little League fields on Thursday morning. Officials tell Eyewitness News the report came in around 4:25 a.m. and multiple departments were called to the scene. Investigators said first responders were able […]
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
Scranton man dies from injuries in fire
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton has died from injuries he received in a house fire last week. Harry Layaou, 62, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The coroner said he died from burns he got in a fire at his home on Watkins Street on July 31. The cause of death is listed as accidental.
Woman found dead after house fire in Palmerton, authorities say
A woman was found dead after a house fire early Tuesday in Carbon County, the coroner reports. An autopsy was planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Coroner Robert Miller Jr. told lehighvalleylive.com, as part of an effort to confirm the woman’s identity and the cause and manner of her death.
Crash claims life of bicyclist
EDWARDSVILLE — A Plymouth man was killed when struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on state Route 11 early Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Shawn Hudock, 41, was riding a bicycle when struck by a vehicle at about 12:35 a.m.
Vehicle crashes into Valley restaurant
The entryway of the Landmark Restaurant & Bakery on Churchill Hubbard Road is boarded up because a car drove right through it a little after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
Two people charged after allegedly helping person escape from custody
Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said a Williamsport man provided heroin, a ride, and clothes to a person who escaped from a pre-release center in June. Related reading: Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives Detective Arnold Duck said Mark Donnell Tanner, 46, of Williamsport assisted Todd Hill when he escaped from Lycoming County Pre-Release near the 500 block of County Farm...
Pa. community reeling after house fire kills 10: ‘You can’t wrap your mind around it’
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Neighbors are having trouble sleeping at night. The big, burly fire chief can’t talk about it without his voice breaking. An 8-year-old can’t comprehend why a fellow member of the Berwick Youth Football League won’t ever play again. At a local roadhouse bar,...
wkok.com
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
