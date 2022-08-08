Read full article on original website
Strategie Grains slashes EU maize crop forecast by 10 mln T on drought
PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Severe drought is set to slash the European Union's maize harvest by 10 million tonnes, dropping it to a 15-year a low of 55.4 million tonnes, consultancy Strategie Grains said in its monthly forecast on Thursday. The forecast marked a 15% cut to its July...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 17-23
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
TABLE-China lowers 21/22 soybean import estimate amid hog farming losses
Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday lowered its estimates for soybean imports in the 2021/2022 crop year to 91.02 million tonnes, down 1.98 million tonnes from the previous month's estimate, after heavy hog industry losses reduced demand for soymeal. Imports will be down 8.8% from the previous year, said the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, which also lowered its estimates for edible oil production in the 2021/22 year by 320,000 tonnes to 27.68 million tonnes. It did not change estimates for the coming 2022/23 crop year that starts in October. Estimates to corn output, imports and consumption were also unchanged, however recent low temperatures and excessive rainfall in the northeast, might impact corn growth in some areas, it said. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 August 2021/22 July 2022/23 August Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 99.78 91.02 95.2 95.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 113.26 107.88 112.87 112.87 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 6.06 -0.54 1.66 1.66 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln tonnes) 7.36 7.6 7.15 7.16 0.14% Planted acreage (mln hectares) 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.86 2.09% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.75 1.75 2.05 2.05 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 8.4 7.9 7.85 7.85 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln tonnes) 7.6 7.16 7.07 7.19 1.70% Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.67 9.56 10.35 10.35 0.00% Cane sugar 9.13 8.7 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 15.5 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 1.38 -1.52 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 28.64 27.68 29.25 29.25 0.00% Soybean oil 17.14 15.85 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 5.93 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.42 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 10.74 6.6 8.43 8.43 0.00% Palm oil 5.02 3.2 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.45 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 2.76 -2.34 1.07 1.07 0.00% (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
GRAINS-Corn, wheat ease after rally; European, U.S. weather in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday from previous session's strong gains, triggered by trader concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on yield uncertainty ahead of USDA report
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures rose higher on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to dollar-priced commodities and traders squared up their positions ahead of a key government report. Meanwhile, corn futures firmed, supported by concerns about hot and dry weather stressing the...
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures bounce back after USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures turned higher on Friday, as traders questioned a surprisingly large record-crop forecast and focused instead on August weather as recent hot and dry days threaten key U.S. growing areas. Soybean futures slid sharply after the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday forecast U.S....
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers to harvest record soy crop on massive yields - USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller...
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada
MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, hog futures firm on meaty consumer demand
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday, with several back months hitting new life-of-contract highs on thin trading, as domestic demand for beef this summer continues to be stronger than expected, traders said. Meanwhile, lean hog futures rose - with the October and...
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on cooling wholesale pork prices and profit-taking at week's end, a day after the benchmark October contract set a life-of-contract high. Cattle futures also set back on profit-taking, but the most-active October live cattle contract...
UPDATE 1-Asian demand for beef to remain strong as per-capita consumption still low - JBS
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is bullish on the outlook for beef sales to Asian countries, mainly China, as per-capita beef consumption in the region remains low. Speaking on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said JBS, with...
UPDATE 1-U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a "big uptick" in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain through the Black Sea after transit procedures were agreed and a goal of 2-5 million tonnes a month is "achievable," a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey...
3 Big Things Today, August 11, 2022
1. Grains, Soybeans Higher Overnight on Dry Weather. Grain and soybean futures were again higher in overnight trading amid dry and hot weather in parts of the U.S. Little or no rain has fallen in much of Nebraska, Kansas, southern Iowa and northern Missouri in the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.
Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
ASIA RICE-India export rates slip on lack of demand
* Thailand prices up to $420-$428/t vs $412-$425 last week. * Summer-autumn harvest supplies in Mekong Delta falling - trader. Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's rice export rates dipped this week on lower demand, while domestic prices in neighbouring Bangladesh rose again after the government hiked fuel prices adding to inflation concerns.
Evening Edition | Friday, August 12, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, we’ll recap the latest USDA WASDE report, agriculture weather, and farmland values. USDA released the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) today. Projected 2022/23 corn ending stocks came in at 1.388 billion bushels, ahead of the trade estimate. Soybean ending stocks also exceeded the trade’s expectations when USDA pegged them at 245 million bushels.
