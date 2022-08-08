Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
Teen in critical condition in Northside neighborhood shooting
Authorities say a teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify victim struck, killed by vehicle in West Michigan crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person killed in an Aug. 10 fatal car vs. pedestrian crash as 70-year-old Roberta Stites. Michigan State Police were called to a car vs. pedestrian fatal crash on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township. Police...
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
Police release names of 2 South Haven drowning victims
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Police released the names of the two people who drowned in Lake Michigan. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus, Michigan, died Aug. 8 after unsuccessful rescue attempts at the South Beach in South Haven, the South Haven Police Department said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mom Accused of Abandoning Children
(La Porte, IN) - A LaPorte woman could face time in prison after she allegedly deserted her children. Jennifer Olsen, 39, is charged with the neglect of a dependent. About a month ago, police responded to the 200 block of State Street, where six children were inside the home. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Hobart police search for 4 suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from beauty store
HOBART, Ind. - The Hobart Police Department is searching for four female suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty store. The store is located in the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue. According to police, between July 12 and July 26, three young females...
wrtv.com
Silver Alert canceled for South Bend girl
SOUTH BEND — The statewide Silver Alert issued for a 12-year-old South Bend girl has been canceled. The South Bend Police Department investigated the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12-year-old black female. The Silver Alert was canceled at 9:39 p.m. on August 11.
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
2 drown after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven, authorities say
A Metro Detroit man is among two people who died after being pulled unresponsive from the waters of Lake Michigan on Monday, authorities confirmed.
95.3 MNC
Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94
A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
nbc16.com
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Michigan City Shooting
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
MLive
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0