Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

By Mark Feuerborn
 3 days ago

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday.

Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between 20 to 27 years in prison afterward.

Rileys’ charges stemmed from two incidents within a day of each other, with the first happening Oct. 25, 2021, at a Marion Domino’s Pizza. Riley went in while multiple people were working, and then robbed the store at gunpoint. He made off from Domino’s with several hundred dollars in cash, according to Grogan.

Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms

Riley then proceeded to target the Pop’s Party Store carry-out — just four minutes away from the Domino’s — the next day. At that store, Grogan said he didn’t get any money, but Riley did pull out a gun, hit the store owner and knock him to the ground in the process.

Vandals paint over Black Lives Matter memorial faces at Franklinton gallery

Grogan, who handled prosecution in the case, said multiple victims came forward to talk about the two robberies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

