NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym
A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
Suspect In $8K Ulta Beauty Theft Nabbed At Crime Scene, Wanted Out Of PA: West Windsor Police
A suspect in an Ulta Beauty theft totaling $8,000 was arrested as she returned to the crime scene and was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania and several other areas, authorities said. Three women hid more than $8,000 worth of designer fragrances in bags brought with them to the...
morristowngreen.com
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester City Man Receives 5-Year Prison Term For Deploying Homemade Explosive at Ftiness Center
A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced today. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen Williams in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of malicious use of explosive materials.
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
Council comments on N.J. city’s crime are ‘dangerously inaccurate,’ police director says
The issue of crime in the capital city flared into a political issue this week as Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson sought to correct anecdotal public safety comments by city council members last week. Wilson was rankled by comments at the Thursday, Aug. 4 council meeting made by Robin Vaughn,...
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
Cops: Philadelphia Man With Loaded Gun Arrested on Atlantic City, NJ, Beach
Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun. The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Burlington Neighborhoods Have Become War Zones, Shooting Galleries, Prosecutor Says
BURLINGTON, NJ – Burlington County has become a war zone and shooting gallery according to...
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
Pride flags stolen in Frenchtown, NJ — $2,500 reward offered
FRENCHTOWN — Between Sunday and Monday, 11 flags supporting the transgender and LGBTQ communities were stolen from or damaged at multiple residences throughout this Hunterdon County borough, according to officials. The county prosecutor's office and Frenchtown police are requesting the public's assistance in what they're calling a bias crime...
NJ hospital director arrested after cops investigate bomb threat
SECAUCUS — The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport after police dogs found weapons in an unlocked closet in his office. Secaucus police said K9s sniffed out the weapons in the office of Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, during a...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
New Jersey 101.5
