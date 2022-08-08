ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym

A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester City Man Receives 5-Year Prison Term For Deploying Homemade Explosive at Ftiness Center

A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced today. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen Williams in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of malicious use of explosive materials.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting

A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury

DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
DEAL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Pride flags stolen in Frenchtown, NJ — $2,500 reward offered

FRENCHTOWN — Between Sunday and Monday, 11 flags supporting the transgender and LGBTQ communities were stolen from or damaged at multiple residences throughout this Hunterdon County borough, according to officials. The county prosecutor's office and Frenchtown police are requesting the public's assistance in what they're calling a bias crime...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hospital director arrested after cops investigate bomb threat

SECAUCUS — The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport after police dogs found weapons in an unlocked closet in his office. Secaucus police said K9s sniffed out the weapons in the office of Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, during a...
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

