Alabaster, AL

wbrc.com

Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident. Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This...
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
AL.com

Back to school Alabama 2022: New charter schools set to open

Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for a great back-to-school. Two new Alabama charter schools are opening this school year along with two conversion schools previously run by Montgomery County that will reopen as charters. Public charter schools are tuition-free, privately...
Shelby Reporter

An Inspiring Ride: Tray Weems’s special day on Helena school bus 09-87

Photos By Christina Dennis and contributed by Bryan Pope. As former Helena student Tray Weems made his way through the halls of Helena Intermediate School, he couldn’t help but smile. Tray hadn’t been in the school for quite a few years at this point, but that same feeling of happiness was undeniable.
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
280living.com

ExpectCare looking for volunteers

ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
birminghamtimes.com

Make These Four Appointments for Your Child as School Begins

As summer is coming to an end and the school year is beginning, parents may be thinking about steps they can take to protect their child’s health this academic year. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are here to help with their recommendations for four appointments parents should get their child to this summer.
wbrc.com

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
Shelby Reporter

Calera to hold food drive August 20

CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
The Associated Press

AFFLINK Grows Leadership Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- AFFLINK President & CEO Dennis Riffer announced today that, effective August 12, 2022, Dana Duckworth will join AFFLINK as VP of Supply Chain Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005297/en/ Dana Duckworth (Photo: Business Wire)
Bham Now

Meet 3 Lawson State nursing students + find out why they love it

For nursing students at Lawson State Community College, building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Keep reading to hear from nursing students who share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing and find out how you can start your own nursing career today.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
styleblueprint.com

Birmingham’s Newest Event Venue: Avenue D

When real estate investors Laura Turner and Chuck Riley first saw the building located at 3008 4th Avenue South, they knew they had to have it. “The space inspired me,” Laura said. “I saw the space, location, and view, and I thought, This doesn’t need to be a warehouse. This needs to be an event space.”
