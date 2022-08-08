Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Shelby Reporter
An Inspiring Ride: Tray Weems’s special day on Helena school bus 09-87
Photos By Christina Dennis and contributed by Bryan Pope. As former Helena student Tray Weems made his way through the halls of Helena Intermediate School, he couldn’t help but smile. Tray hadn’t been in the school for quite a few years at this point, but that same feeling of happiness was undeniable.
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
280living.com
ExpectCare looking for volunteers
ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
birminghamtimes.com
Make These Four Appointments for Your Child as School Begins
As summer is coming to an end and the school year is beginning, parents may be thinking about steps they can take to protect their child’s health this academic year. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are here to help with their recommendations for four appointments parents should get their child to this summer.
wbrc.com
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
wbrc.com
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from her second day of school but couldn’t find her!. To make matters worse, the mom said school leaders were stumped too!. It’s 3 p.m. on...
Shelby Reporter
Calera to hold food drive August 20
CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
