‘Grease’ Costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s Friendship Through the Years

Danny and Sandy forever. Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were friends for more than four decades before she passed away at the age of 73.

The actress and the Welcome Back, Kotter alum hit it off on the set of Grease, which hit theaters in 1978, portraying unlikely couple Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.

“John is a lovely, sweet man. And he made all my acting experiences really easy. He was very thoughtful and encouraged me if he thought I wasn’t doing a good enough job,” Newton-John exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021, revealing that Travolta once “deliberately messed up the tape” to let her have a second chance at a scene. “And that was just a sample of his generosity as an actor.”

The “Let’s Get Physical” singer admitted that she was “nervous” about their kissing scene at the beginning of the film.

“It was at the beach — actually the opening scene of the movie,” she said. “It was a beautiful day. We were playing around in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a very lovely day and an exciting moment because it was the start of the film, although everything was kind of out of order, but we did that. That was the first time we had kissed.”

While the pair reunited on screen for 1983’s Two of a Kind, their friendship off screen continued for years to come.

“We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time,” Travolta told Us in August 2019. “It’s wonderful. … If I go to see her in her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up. And recently we’ve been talking about trying to do something together.”

The Saturday Night Fever actor added at the time that his friend and former costar was doing “great” amid her third battle with breast cancer.

“She looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her,” he said. “I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, she learned her cancer had returned in 2013 and 2018. The actress’ husband, John Easterling, confirmed on August 8, 2022, that the Oscar nominee had died.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” a statement read. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

Travolta was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to his late friend, writing in part via Instagram: “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

