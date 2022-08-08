ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine

CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Vaccine Trial#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Borrelia#French
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy