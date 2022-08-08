Read full article on original website
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine
CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control
Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
Popculture
Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
Common Covid symptom might actually be an early sign of a silent killer
A COMMON symptom that plagues those with Covid could in fact be an early sign of a killer condition. Loss of smell occurs in around one fifth of people who get the virus, and plagues millions more after recovery. Studies show that one in 20 people who catch Covid may...
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Urgent warning: This recalled ice cream is still on sale despite a deadly outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
