Lexington mayor says more help for eastern Kentucky is coming

The city of Lexington is sending help to flood damaged areas of eastern Kentucky. Mayor Linda Gorton greeted President Joe Biden as he arrived in Lexington Monday on his way to see the damage.Afterwards while speaking to reporters, Gorton said her city is sending some people down from public works."To see exactly what kind of help they need. As an example, in western Kentucky, we sent some of our knuckleboom trucks with dump trucks to pick up debris, I mean there is all kinds of debris."Gorton says Lexington has already sent firefighters and swift water crews to eastern Kentucky to help with rescue efforts.Gorton said more help will be on the way."I think it's our mission to help people and we did that in western Kentucky. We can do that in eastern Kentucky, of course with the firefighters we already have. So, we're just going to continue."She says she has been in touch with mayors in the area to find out what else they might need in the recovery process.