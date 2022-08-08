ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

4 takeaways from the first climate bill passed by the Senate

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094zez_0h9Vs5P500

Story at a glance

  • Democrats on Sunday passed The Inflation Reduction Act, a piece of legislation that outlines sweeping efforts on tax, health care and climate change.
  • After nearly 20 hours of voting, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote, sending the package to the House.
  • If passed, the legislation would include the most significant legislation ever crafted to address climate change.

The largest single investment from the U.S. government toward tackling climate change is now on its way to the House of Representatives.

During a long, late-night vote on Sunday, Senate Democrats passed The Inflation Reduction Act, a 755-page-long package that included sweeping tax, health care and climate change legislation.

After close to 20 hours of debate, Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tiebreaking vote sending the package to the House.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

During a press conference after the bill’s passage, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the body passed the most “significant” bill to fight climate change.

“It’s going to make a difference to my grandkids. The world will be a better place for grandchildren because of what we did today. And that makes me feel very, very good. Very, very good,” Schumer said.

Here are four takeaways on how the bill aims to address climate change:

This is the single largest investment in reducing emissions in U.S. history

The bill offers $369 billion in energy security and climate investments and includes $4,000 in tax credits for purchasing a new electric vehicle along with a $7,500 tax credit for buying used one. Funds cannot be used on vehicles that have batteries made from minerals processed in China, however.

The bill aims to bring down harmful emissions by 40 percent

Tax incentives for electric vehicles, investments in green energy production, and commitment to low-emission air technology would put the country on the path to cutting its total carbon emissions by around 40 percent below 2005 levels over the next eight years.

One of the bill’s goals is to bring more renewable energy to low-income communities

If passed by the House, $60 billion would be used to help low-income communities that are disproportionately impacted by climate change to help improve climate resilience, energy efficiency and air quality among other things. The package would also provide millions of dollars of climate resiliency funds to tribal governments and Native Hawaiians.

It isn’t all good for the fight against climate change

The package requires that the Department of the Interior lease 2 million acres in federal lands onshore and 60 million offshore every year for the next decade for oil and gas development. Once these quotas are met, the federal government can lease land for wind and solar renewable energy. The bill also calls for boosting tax incentives for carbon capture by 70 percent, which has been criticized by climate advocates as pricey and ineffective.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WHY PUT SOLAR PANELS ON THE SURFACE OF WATER?

Comments / 5

Weldon Bynum
3d ago

the United States has already been a world leader in climate issues. when China and India with 10 times our population are super emitters. doing something in just north America won't stop what the rest of the world does.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Climate Change#Renewable Energy#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
China
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

660K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy