Hawkins County, TN

993thex.com

No Bomb Found, But Sullivan County Authorities Take Accusation Seriously

Sullivan County authorities and school officials are investigating an accusation on Thursday that a bomb was aboard a Sullivan County School bus. The report came from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale Community of Kingsport. The bus drive immediately took action to make sure students on board were safe, while the Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that revealed no bomb was present. Director of Schools, Evelyn Rafalowski is handling the school system’s response to the incident.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Hawkins Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Woman On Drugs And Weapons Charges

A woman is jailed in Hawkins County on numerous charges including possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a host of weapons. 35 year old Danielle Nicole Reckart was arrested following a search warrant at a Carters Valley residence. Tactical and narcotics officers discovered a crystalized substance believed to be meth, and 45 grams of pot. Then found a loaded .357 revolver, a Ruger .380, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver a nine mm, and several other semi automatic weapons and ammo.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
WJHL

KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered

‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
993thex.com

Police: Two car theft rings in Tri Cities area busted with half million in property recovered

A group of law enforcement agencies has busted up two separate car theft rings in the Tri-Cities area that police said included several wheelmen under the age of 15. A report from the Kingsport Police Department said 50 motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries had been reported since July 1st and the majority of crimes took place in cars that had been left unlocked.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday. Missing 76-year-old's car located in Cocke County, search underway. Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant. Updated: 9 hours ago. A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after...
GATLINBURG, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
993thex.com

Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money

A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Sheriff's Department cruiser involved in Johnson City accident

A Carter County Sheriff’s Department cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and University Parkway in Johnson City at 5:13 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in the accident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the sheriff’s department vehicle was a...
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
KNOXVILLE, TN

