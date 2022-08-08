Read full article on original website
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered
‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
993thex.com
No Bomb Found, But Sullivan County Authorities Take Accusation Seriously
Sullivan County authorities and school officials are investigating an accusation on Thursday that a bomb was aboard a Sullivan County School bus. The report came from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale Community of Kingsport. The bus drive immediately took action to make sure students on board were safe, while the Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that revealed no bomb was present. Director of Schools, Evelyn Rafalowski is handling the school system’s response to the incident.
wcyb.com
Police: More than $500K in property recovered after slew of auto burglaries in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than $500,000 in stolen property has been recovered following a slew of vehicle thefts and auto burglaries since July 1, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Since July 1, nearly 50 motor vehicle thefts and more than 120 auto burglaries have been reported. Other...
993thex.com
Police: Two car theft rings in Tri Cities area busted with half million in property recovered
A group of law enforcement agencies has busted up two separate car theft rings in the Tri-Cities area that police said included several wheelmen under the age of 15. A report from the Kingsport Police Department said 50 motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries had been reported since July 1st and the majority of crimes took place in cars that had been left unlocked.
Kingsport Times-News
Police bust two carhopping rings, recover half a million dollars in stolen property
More than half a million dollars in stolen property has been recovered and eight people are facing felony charges in a Northeast Tennessee auto burglary ring, Kingsport police said Thursday. Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said there were two active rings that had stolen nearly...
supertalk929.com
Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money
A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
993thex.com
Hawkins Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Woman On Drugs And Weapons Charges
A woman is jailed in Hawkins County on numerous charges including possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a host of weapons. 35 year old Danielle Nicole Reckart was arrested following a search warrant at a Carters Valley residence. Tactical and narcotics officers discovered a crystalized substance believed to be meth, and 45 grams of pot. Then found a loaded .357 revolver, a Ruger .380, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver a nine mm, and several other semi automatic weapons and ammo.
Kingsport Times-News
Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville
KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
993thex.com
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life
The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
Vehicular homicide charges in 2021 death of ETSU grad that followed long police chase
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver whose car allegedly rammed another vehicle at the end of a 22-mile-long December 2021 police pursuit — resulting in the other driver’s death — has been indicted for vehicular homicide. Tusculum Police had pursued Christian James Morrow, 22, from Tusculum through Jonesborough and onto West Market Street before the […]
Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
