Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Expansion at Johnson City’s Crown Laboratories officially underway with groundbreaking
Johnson City’s Crown Laboratories held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a $7.5 million expansion they announced last month. The project will expand its current manufacturing facility on Lafe Cox Drive by 60,000 square feet to make more room for its products shipped globally. The newest portion of the plant...
Two Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies Being Addressed In Southwest Virginia
The Virginia Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap is declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies in Pound, Virginia after recent heavy rainfall. As a result, the Sunnydale Farm now has a fifteen foot deep hole close to two homes caused by underground flooding. In addition, Bowser Hollow Road, which provides access to two homes is washed out due to erosion from a coal surface mine that operated in the 1970’s. Virginia Energy which oversees the Abandoned Mine Land program is contracting work to fix both the void on Sunnydale Farm as well as the washed out access road.
Hawkins County BOE to vote on school supply assistance for families
In light of a recent increase in cost of living, the Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on Thursday to potentially provide parents with financial assistance for school supplies. Hawkins County School officials say the instructional supply allotment comes from the General Purpose School fund, and would give county parents 40 dollars for each student.
No Bomb Found, But Sullivan County Authorities Take Accusation Seriously
Sullivan County authorities and school officials are investigating an accusation on Thursday that a bomb was aboard a Sullivan County School bus. The report came from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale Community of Kingsport. The bus drive immediately took action to make sure students on board were safe, while the Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that revealed no bomb was present. Director of Schools, Evelyn Rafalowski is handling the school system’s response to the incident.
Kingsport School Board Grappling With Gender Identity Issue
Kingsport City School Board members want more information about a possible change concerning gender identification issues in Kingsport classrooms. A potential new police concerning that issue was pulled for discussion before a second reading was approved. Part of the text being considered states all curriculum and instructional programming implemented in the school district shall adhere to state and federal laws and shall not facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The board meets again later this month.
Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money
A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Delegate Johnson on Saturday
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Friday afternoon for all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth to lower their flags to half-staff Saturday morning in honor of Delegate Joe Johnson, Jr., of Hayters Gap. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday morning in Washington County for Johnson who died...
Alicia Summers named Economic Development Director of Johnson City
Johnson City has named Alicia Summers as its new Director of Economic Development. According to City Manager, Cathy Ball, this is the first city position solely dedicated to economic development in more than ten years. Alicia Summers began her position on August 1st. She has worked in economic development in...
Hawkins County Board Of Education Approves Funds For School Supplies Support
Hawkins County School Board members Thursday night approved 250 thousand dollars to be used to help students purchase school supplies during these tough economic times. Appropriate school materials and supplies will be purchased in bulk. Students will be given a 40 dollar credit toward replenishing supplies throughout the year when needed. The measure still needs the approval of the Hawkins County Commission.
Police: Two car theft rings in Tri Cities area busted with half million in property recovered
A group of law enforcement agencies has busted up two separate car theft rings in the Tri-Cities area that police said included several wheelmen under the age of 15. A report from the Kingsport Police Department said 50 motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries had been reported since July 1st and the majority of crimes took place in cars that had been left unlocked.
Wise County Sheriff’s Office training deputies with virtual reality simulator
The Wise County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded grant funding, and officials say the money was used to purchase virtual reality training software. According to a social media post by the department, a ChimeraXR training simulator is now being used to place deputies into different training scenarios. Officials...
Sullivan County Sheriff Cassidy named Vice President of Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I
Sullivan County Sheriff, Jeff Cassidy has been named Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division 1. Cassidy was elected to this role at a Thursday meeting, and will represent all sheriffs in Northeast Tennessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association is a non-profit, educational organization that aims to promote more...
Kingsport: Two 14-year-olds charged following church burglary and vandalism
Two teenagers are charged in Sullivan County following a vandalism and burglary at a local church. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on July 26th following reports of burglary and vandalism at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport. A report says damage resulting from...
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life
The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
Telford man arrested for embezzling from his employer
A man from Telford was arrested on Wednesday for embezzlement from a Johnson City business. According to a report from the Johnson City Police Department, Mark Horton was arrested following an investigation into several incidents at Lowe’s hardware store. The report says deputies discovered Horton had been staging merchandise...
Hawkins Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Woman On Drugs And Weapons Charges
A woman is jailed in Hawkins County on numerous charges including possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a host of weapons. 35 year old Danielle Nicole Reckart was arrested following a search warrant at a Carters Valley residence. Tactical and narcotics officers discovered a crystalized substance believed to be meth, and 45 grams of pot. Then found a loaded .357 revolver, a Ruger .380, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver a nine mm, and several other semi automatic weapons and ammo.
