Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 308 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0h9VrnvT00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 308 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,266 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 165 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,483 cases, 768 deaths and 36,597 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,118 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 143 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,990 cases, 530 deaths and 39,312 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,148 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 913;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 804;

Available staffed hospital beds: 191;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 136.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong41210

Beaver1,0509

Briscoe3588

Carson1,12537

Castro1,95347

Childress2,61234

Cimarron6142

Collingsworth51916

Cottle2969

Curry13,971221

Dallam1,76242

Deaf Smith4,042115

Donley47226

Gray4,255129

Hall92424

Hardeman51519

Hansford70629

Hartley1,0423

Hemphill1,0997

Hutchinson5,674137

Lipscomb56617

Moore3,896113

Ochiltree2,15848

Oldham3246

Parmer1,50953

Potter38,483768

Quay2,25164

Randall40,990530

Roberts1542

Roosevelt5,538106

Sherman37016

Swisher1,30134

Texas6,30739

Union84617

Wheeler96623

TOTAL 149,0602,760

