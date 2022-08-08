Amarillo area reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 308 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 110 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 308 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,266 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 165 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,483 cases, 768 deaths and 36,597 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,118 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 143 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,990 cases, 530 deaths and 39,312 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,148 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 35;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 913;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 804;
Available staffed hospital beds: 191;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 136.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong41210
Beaver1,0509
Briscoe3588
Carson1,12537
Castro1,95347
Childress2,61234
Cimarron6142
Collingsworth51916
Cottle2969
Curry13,971221
Dallam1,76242
Deaf Smith4,042115
Donley47226
Gray4,255129
Hall92424
Hardeman51519
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0423
Hemphill1,0997
Hutchinson5,674137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,896113
Ochiltree2,15848
Oldham3246
Parmer1,50953
Potter38,483768
Quay2,25164
Randall40,990530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,538106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,30134
Texas6,30739
Union84617
Wheeler96623
TOTAL 149,0602,760
