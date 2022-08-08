Beaufort County district adds mental health program

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — As students prepare to head back to school in the Lowcountry, district leaders are working to help improve mental health resources.

The pandemic forced Beaufort County officials to think outside of the box to help students in need. That’s why the school district is helping to incorporate more accessible mental health programs for kids.

One new tool they can now use is Hello Hero. The new resource provides access for children to meet with a counselor online. And Student Services Manager, Dr. Juliet White said one of the challenges she wants to bring to light is that it’s okay to seek help.

“Another challenge I think is just really getting kids to understand that it’s okay to talk about this right, talking about your feelings doesn’t make you have a mental health illness but there are some mental health challenges that you have and that’s okay,” White said.

To learn more about the types of resources the Beaufort County District offers, click or tap here.