Crash between semi-truck, car in Eastern Idaho hospitalizes 5 people from one vehicle

Idaho State Police said they are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 20 in Fremont County late Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. and sent five people to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police reports show that the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading eastbound.

The Subaru was occupied by a 23-year-old male driver, a 23-year-old male passenger, a 22-year-old male passenger, a 21-year-old male passenger and a 20-year-old male passenger, police said. All were from Burley.

The driver and front passenger were wearing their seat belts; the three passengers in the back were not, according to Idaho State Police. All five were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Their conditions were not released.

The driver of the semi-truck was a 57-year-old male from Pennsylvania. He was wearing his seat belt and did not require medical attention, police said.

Police said all lanes of U.S. 20 in the stretch of far-east Idaho near the Wyoming state line were blocked for approximately two hours while emergency responders worked to assist the injured and clear the scene.