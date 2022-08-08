Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.53.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.36 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.3 million.

