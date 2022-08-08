Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
MISSING CHILD: Maxwell Robbins in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins. Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair. He […]
ozarkradionews.com
Houston Juvenile Injured In Hiking Accident
Houston, MO. – A 17-year-old juvenile has sustained serious injury and was transported by air medical transport following a hiking accident on Saturday. At roughly 4:30pm, a 17-year-old hiker fell around 30ft while hiking on the Narrows Trail, a hiking trail halfway between Houston and Bucyrus. The hiker appeared to fall off of a cliffside, and then rolled an additional 50 feet from the initial impact, seriously injuring them in the process.
houstonherald.com
Two residents from Licking hurt in hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run accident Tuesday night injured two Licking residents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Jeffry Leathers said an unknown vehicle struck a northbound 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Tiffany J. Mourning on County Road 2010 in the rear, causing it to run off the roadway and strike a tree. The other vehicle left following the 10:29 p.m. crash.
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
ozarkradionews.com
Three Area Teens Injured in Saturday Crash
Mountain Grove, AR. – Three teenagers from the area have become injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, August 6th. This crash occurred on Gumbo Road, 1 mile South of Mountain Grove. Tyler Long and Waylon Williams, two 18-year-old males from Mountain Grove and Hartville, respectively, were riding in a 1997 Chevy S10, when Long failed to yield at a stop sign. They then collided with a 2005 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mountain Grove, forcing both of them off the right side of the road.
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
KTTS
Two Die In Separate Crashes in Wright County Over The Weekend
(KTTS News) – Two drivers died in two separate crashes in Wright County over the weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Tangala Brown was driving her vehicle seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the side of the road and hit an embankment. The...
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Two men charged in Montreal burglary
Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation in Montreal. The post Two men charged in Montreal burglary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
Ozark County Times
Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week
Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
howellcountynews.com
Bye, Bear!
"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
