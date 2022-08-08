Read full article on original website
carbondaletimes.com
Jackie Dean Stephens, formerly of Marion
Jackie Dean Stephens, 71, of Ward, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. He was born in Marion, Illinois on Aug. 1, 1951 to the late Jack Eugene Stephens and Jennie Mae Craig. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Jack Eugene and Jennie...
carbondaletimes.com
Eva Marie Ahlers of Carbondale, formerly of Du Quoin
Eva Marie Ahlers, 97, of Carbondale, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. During World War II, Eva worked for Curtis Wright Company in St. Louis, building airplanes. She then became a homemaker. Eva was of the Baptist faith. She was born Feb. 15,...
carbondaletimes.com
Debbie Sue McDermott of Stonefort
Debbie Sue McDermott, 63, of Stonefort, Illinois, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, and the Rev. Ryan Beck will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
carbondaletimes.com
Charles Marion Griswold of Broughton, formerly of McLeansboro
Charles Marion Griswold, 89, of Broughton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at his residence. Charles was born on July 30, 1933 in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was the son of Jewel and Mary (Cantrell) Griswold. Charles married Esther Marie Essary on Dec. 31, 1952 in Bluford, Illinois. He...
carbondaletimes.com
Williamson County marriage licenses
Marriage licenses applied for from the Williamson County Clerk's office, between July 15 and Aug. 4. • Lance M. Merchant of Simpson and Maranda L. Chance of Tunnel Hill. • Tildon A. Van and Larissa K. Bond, both of Johnston City. • Clarissa M. Drew of Bluford and Lacey N....
carbondaletimes.com
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
carbondaletimes.com
Franklin County 4-H youth place in 2022 livestock and animal shows
Local youth were excited to gather at the Franklin County Fairgrounds to exhibit beef, swine, sheep, goats and more during the annual 4-H fair. All livestock events allowed youth to display sportsmanship and exude confidence as they showed the "best of the best" during the shows. Due to the Illinois...
carbondaletimes.com
Downtown demolition work to begin after Labor Day
A demolition project in downtown Harrisburg should begin just after Labor Day, Mayor John McPeek says. The Harrisburg City Council last month approved a demolition bid to remove commercial structures at 1 E. Poplar St., directly across from the Saline County Courthouse. McPeek said the multiple empty buildings would be...
carbondaletimes.com
FOP honors Marion police officer Sam Ward with Life Saving Award
At Monday night's Marion city council meeting, Marion Police Department Officer Sam Ward was presented with a Life Saving Award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for his rescue of Mika Dotson on May 19. Responding to a 911 call, Ward was the first responder at the home, where...
