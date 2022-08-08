Read full article on original website
'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'
A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
Sole DC lightning strike survivor was saved by her Doc Martens
The only survivor of a deadly lightning stike outside the White House last week survived thanks to her Dr Martens shoes, her family has said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was wearing her Dr Martens when she was struck by lightning on Thursday last week outside the White House during a storm, her motherJulie Escuderoo told the Ventura County Star. Although three other people died of their injuries, the 28-year-old John Hopkins University student survived and remains in hospital, where she is receiving round-the-clock care. Ms Escudero told the local news outlet she believes the boots worn by her daughter helped save...
Third person dies from lightning strike near White House
A third person has succumbed to injuries from the lighting strike at Lafayette Park near the White House on Thursday evening, according to police.
Survivor of DC lightning strike that killed three was collecting donations for refugees
A woman who survived a lightning strike that killed three people was canvassing outside the White House for several hours, collecting donations to help refugees from Ukraine, according to her family.Amber Escudero-Kontostathis – who turned 28 years old the day lightning struck a park outside the White House on 4 August – sought shelter from the gathering storm under a tree with three others.Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old bank executive in Washington DC on business, and Donna Mueller and James Mueller, a couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, were fatally struck by lightning on the east side of Lafayette Park.The...
