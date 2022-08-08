ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'

A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Sole DC lightning strike survivor was saved by her Doc Martens

The only survivor of a deadly lightning stike outside the White House last week survived thanks to her Dr Martens shoes, her family has said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was wearing her Dr Martens when she was struck by lightning on Thursday last week outside the White House during a storm, her motherJulie Escuderoo told the Ventura County Star. Although three other people died of their injuries, the 28-year-old John Hopkins University student survived and remains in hospital, where she is receiving round-the-clock care. Ms Escudero told the local news outlet she believes the boots worn by her daughter helped save...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
State
Washington State
Burlington County, NJ
Accidents
The Independent

Survivor of DC lightning strike that killed three was collecting donations for refugees

A woman who survived a lightning strike that killed three people was canvassing outside the White House for several hours, collecting donations to help refugees from Ukraine, according to her family.Amber Escudero-Kontostathis – who turned 28 years old the day lightning struck a park outside the White House on 4 August – sought shelter from the gathering storm under a tree with three others.Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old bank executive in Washington DC on business, and Donna Mueller and James Mueller, a couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, were fatally struck by lightning on the east side of Lafayette Park.The...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Lightning Bolt#The Lightning Strike#Accident#Fox News
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LADbible

Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters

A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

537K+
Followers
57K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy