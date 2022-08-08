Read full article on original website
CSC names new Track & Field Head Coach
Chadron State College Athletic Director Joel R. Smith announced on Wednesday that Seth Mischke will take over the reins of the Eagles track and field program as head coach. "We're fortunate to have an experienced head coach in Seth," said Smith, "as we prepare to host the 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships and compete for the conference title."
Knight Museum and Sandhills Center to hold Latin, Christian music concert
Alliance, NE – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invite you to a free concert on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30p.m. on the west Museum Patio. Area band, Across the Border will be playing a selection of light rock, Latin and Christian music. Bring a chair and enjoy a summer evening with some great local talent.
Eagle, Schmidt Foundation donate $15k to Alliance Recreation Center
Eagle Radio in Alliance/Chadron and the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $15,000 to the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC) on Aug. 8. Bob Schmidt, founder and original owner of Eagle Communications, through the Schmidt Foundation, left a legacy for Eagle employee-owners and communities. Bob and his wife Pat believed in giving back to the communities in which they did business, including all media markets across the Eagle footprint in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Bob and Pat valued the areas of health care, economic development, the arts and education. The Schmidt Foundation has been honored to give back to communities; everything from college scholarships to local donations, healthcare awareness and equipment, and funding for local small businesses in the area.
Box Butte Co. Fair music results
(Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Riley Bixby 4-H Music Contest Jr Instrumental Individual Purple. Callin Foster 4-H Music Contest Jr Instrumental Individual Purple. Eden Foster 4-H Music Contest Jr Instrumental Individual Purple Champion Junior Musician. Anna Milne 4-H Music Contest Jr Instrumental Individual Purple. Ayla Foster 4-H...
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering
GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
APD Wins 2022 IACP Leadership in Victim Services Award
The City of Alliance is proud to announce the Alliance Police Department has won the 2022 Leadership in Victim Services Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). APD will be recognized as an exemplary form of leadership in the policing profession during the IACP Annual Awards Banquet. The Alliance Police Department will receive complimentary travel accommodations, a full registration for the conference, and complimentary tickets to the IACP Annual Awards Banquet and a one-year membership to the IACP.
Panhandle grass fire burns 136 acres
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Four Panhandle Fire departments responded to a grass fire. The Banner County Fire Department posted on Facebook that a grass fire burned 136 acres on Monday. Banner, Kimball, Bushnell, and Albin all responded to the fire. The Banner County Fire Department stated that due to the...
Murder trial set for late October for Chadron man
A late October trial date has been set for the Chadron man charged with the city’s first homicide in nearly 13 years. October 26-28 has been set aside for the trial of 21-year old Ian Little Moon, who commonly goes by the first name of Sage. Little Moon is...
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times. On August 9th at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Cheyenne County Deputy received a call from 57-year-old Brian Keller, with Keller reporting a crop-dusting plane flying over his property.
Panhandle police activity, July 28 - Aug. 3
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Gering man arrested in shooting
On Aug. 4 at 5:12 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to 401 South Beltline (West) to a shooting. Officers found two males in the parking lot. 35-year-old Alexander J. Maldonado of Gering was taken into custody. 34-year-old Martin A. Maldonado Jr. of Scottsbluff suffered a single gun shot...
Contentious divorce, protection order filings preceded Scottsbluff shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and protection orders, according to court documents. Scottsbluff Police arrested Alexander J. Maldonado, 35, of Gering, in connection to a shooting Thursday in a Scottsbluff parking lot, according...
Chadron police to enforce 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
Chadron, Nebraska — During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Chadron, Nebraska to decrease impaired driving. From August 19 through September 5, the Chadron Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this time to take drunk drivers off the roads. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely.
Scottsbluff police involved in vehicle pursuit, ask public for information
A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject whom had a local warrant for his arrest. The officer later observed the vehicle mobile in the area of his initial observation and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to identify any occupants.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
APD Media Release
Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
