Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa, to Maxwell G. and Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Seely. Loren is survived by his wife, Ann; and daughters,...
Merida Cowser Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to service.
Notice – Joseph Moore
Joseph Moore passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs. Services for Mr. Moore will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
Pizza For Breakfast – Why not?
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Extension Agent, Family and Community Health Agent, [email protected]. If you have ever visited the Texas Hill Country around Fredericksburg or New Braunfels, you are aware that the peak of peach season has arrived! Although a little later this year due to the Texas heat and dry conditions, peaches are still sweet as can be. Texas A&M AgriLife’s Dinner Tonight program has a Peachy Prosciutto Pizza recipe that is so delicious and easy to make. Try making it for brunch or appetizers as you start up the grill!
Information About Students Registering for Fall Classes at Paris Junior College
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Director Rob Stanley, left, and Secretary Charle Fox help returning student Conner Burgin of Sulphur Spring as he stops by the campus to register for the fall semester. For information about registering for fall call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Trading Post for August 10, 2022
Someone to haul off old washer .please call. 903 439 8505. Looking for a 20′ bicycle boy or girl version. Donations accepted 903 951 4017. Washing machine Roper, white, 2 cedar chests, a patio table shaped like the State of Texas stained, 2 benches and 2 chairs made from pallet wood also stained, 903 440 1117. Mt Vernon.
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
Observing National Health Center Week In Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs Mayor Doug Moore recently issued a proclamation designating this week as National Health Center Week in Sulphur Springs, and encourages all Americans to take part in “celebrating the important partnership between America’s Community Health Centers and the communities they serve.”. For more than 50 years, community...
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst
Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday to call a November bond election for a new courthouse and parking garage. In an exclusive interview with KLTV 7, Texas Death Row inmate Robert Roberson says he is innocent and did not kill his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. He was set to be executed, but got a stay. Here's what he says we need to know about the case.
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
Hopkins County Schools First Day
10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams. Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.
Sulphur Springs Couple Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Sulphur Springs couple was accused of child endangerment after their 1-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine. Child Protective Services launched an investigation of the pair in early July. During the course of the month-long investigation, Justin Dwayne Humphries and Shania Lynn Humphries and their 1-year-old all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to arrest and police reports.
Trustees Approve 40 Personnel Changes For Sulphur Springs ISD
Sulphur Springs ISD trustees approved 40 personnel changes at the regular August school board meeting held earlier this week. Overall, SSISD Board of Trustees accepted nine resignations, and approved 23 new hires and eight in-district personnel changes. The changes involve every campus except Austin Academic Center, although the bulk of the personnel changes are at Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center, Sulphur Springs Middle School and Sulphur Springs High School.
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
Sulphur Springs, TX
