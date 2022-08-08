ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

Kan. school board reverses position on satanic apparel ban

HAYS, Kan. — The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two...
