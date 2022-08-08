A Clarksville man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a pursuit in the area of Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Steven Taylor who fled at speeds of 72 mph failing to stop at intersections and passing other vehicles in a residential area. The pursuit ended when the road was blocked by someone backing out of a driveway causing Taylor to have to stop.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO