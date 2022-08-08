Read full article on original website
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
Five-star EDGE Keon Keeley comments on status of Notre Dame commitment
Tampa area high schools football programs held media day at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Tuesday. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 EDGE and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley was among the players in attendance. SBLive Sports reporter Andy Villamarzo asked Keeley about the...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Georgia football: Former fan favorite QB Aaron Murray has a new job
Aaron Murray has been a consistent TV analyst presence in recent years but the former Georgia football star is heading to a new gig. When you go through the passing record books for Georgia football, you’re going to see Aaron Murray quite a lot. He was a legend for the Bulldogs and, even though he was unable to end the National Championship drought himself, he’s still fondly remembered for his time in Athens.
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
Hoops Recruiting: Why Tennessee target Silas Demary Jr. could get fourth star
Silas Demary Jr. has emerged in recent weeks as one of the biggest targets on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, out of Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 113 overall in the 247Sports ratings as a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 20 combo guard in the country and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News
Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Six Alabama players on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage
Six Alabama players (and one to grow on) on the clock for Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Maybe Brooks missing spring drills wasn't such a big deal after all. Even with the addition of a couple of transfers in Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, Brooks looks to be in good shape where a top three spot in the rotation is concerned. A heroic performance in last season's Iron Bowl provided a glimpse into what the future could hold for the sophomore. Now it's a matter of doing it on a consistent basis.
Bock: Observations, thoughts from Iowa Football's Media Day
Bock: Observations, thoughts from Iowa Football's Media Day

Key thoughts from Iowa football's Media Day on Friday.
