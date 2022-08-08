ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

7 Movies Like ‘Uncharted’

By Sekhena Sembenu
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT88f_0h9Vo8L400
Photo: ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

After the successful premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home in Dec. 2021, Tom Holland wasn’t ready to sit back on his webs and relax. To kick off 2022, he came in guns blazing alongside his costar Mark Wahlberg with the premiere of Uncharted, an adventurous action-packed treasure hunt film.

Nathan Drake portrayed by Holland is a street smart individual who is recruited by treasure hunter Sully (Wahlberg) to assist in retrieving a 500 year old lost fortune — and it’s a race against the merciless Santiago Moncado (Antonio Banderas). There’s so much at stake, including 5 billion dollars, but all of this will only be achievable if Nathan and Sully figure out a way to work together.

Couldn’t get enough of it in theaters? Well, now it’s officially streaming on Netflix! And if you’ve watched it and are still longing for more treasure hunting, we got you covered! Here are seven similar films that will keep you feeling rich.

1

'The Goonies'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YIhm_0h9Vo8L400
Photo: Warner Bros.; Courtesy Everett Collection

Not much has to be said about this iconic gem. A bunch of audacious kids set out on a mission to save their home that’s about to be destroyed by a property developing company; but instead, stumble upon an ancient map. As all kids would do, they embark on a journey to find the mysterious pirate, “One-Eyed” Willie. What started off as a fight to save their home turns into a hunt for lost treasure.

2

'Into The Blue'

©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

In this underwater treasure hunt film, the late Paul Walker and Jessica Alba star as Jared and Sam, two divers in love, living the simple life on the island of the Bahamas. When their friends come to town, they decide to take them out to sea for a harmless adventure, but are shocked to discover a sunken plane full of cocaine and a whole lot of lost treasure. Little do they know, local drug lords are on their tails ready to pounce. It’s a brutal battle between two sides of the island to claim their riches.

3

'Jungle Cruise'

Jungle Cruise tells the story of Dr. Lily Houghton’s (Emily Blunt) mission to find a cure that has the power to heal basically anything. To carry out her mission, she recruits the punny captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to sail her down the Amazon. Collaboratively, they hunt for a one of a kind ancient tree that could change the world of medicine.

4

'The Mummy' (1999)

Probably one of the, if not the most suspenseful and enthralling treasure seeking films out there, The Mummy follows explorers in the Sahara Desert on an expedition to find some type of riches. But when they come across a bygone tomb, they make the mistake of releasing a mummy who holds 3000 years of pure terror. With the mummy awake, it’s a treasure hunt filled with pure havoc at its finest.

Where To Watch The Mummy (1999)

5

'National Treasure' (2004)

Sometimes, it’s your own allies that take advantage of you — and for historian Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage), he had to learn that the hard way. Ben has been on a search for treasure dating back to the birth of the United States for what seems like his whole life. When he joins an expedition led by treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), he unexpectedly discovers a ship that holds an essential clue to his life-long hunt. But before he can even blink, his so-called ally betrays him, and his hunt becomes a race to capture the clue.

Where To Watch National Treasure (2004)

6

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

The man, the myth, the legend, Johnny Depp stars in the classic Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The first film of the iconic series follows Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) as he sets foot in a Caribbean town that is under attack by a pirate ship. The pirates abduct the governor’s daughter Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), who’s in possession of a very significant coin. In an effort to take down the pirates, Jack teams up with a blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) who happens to be in love with Elizabeth.

7

'Central Intelligence'

When the dynamic duo of Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson grace our screens, it’s nonstop action and comedy that does not disappoint. Central Intelligence, one of their first films together, follows two former classmates, Calvin (Hart) and Bob (Johnson), who now hold the positions of an accountant and C.I.A agent. At a high school reunion, Bob catches the attention of Calvin and enlists his number skills to assist him in a hunt to save a U.S. spy satellite system. From stray bullets to conspiracies, the two are not only put to the test physically, but their new friendship might be on its way out.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Kevin Hart
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Uncharted#Guns
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’

There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy