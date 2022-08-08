7 Movies Like ‘Uncharted’

Photo: ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

After the successful premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home in Dec. 2021, Tom Holland wasn’t ready to sit back on his webs and relax. To kick off 2022, he came in guns blazing alongside his costar Mark Wahlberg with the premiere of Uncharted, an adventurous action-packed treasure hunt film.

Nathan Drake portrayed by Holland is a street smart individual who is recruited by treasure hunter Sully (Wahlberg) to assist in retrieving a 500 year old lost fortune — and it’s a race against the merciless Santiago Moncado (Antonio Banderas). There’s so much at stake, including 5 billion dollars, but all of this will only be achievable if Nathan and Sully figure out a way to work together.

Couldn’t get enough of it in theaters? Well, now it’s officially streaming on Netflix! And if you’ve watched it and are still longing for more treasure hunting, we got you covered! Here are seven similar films that will keep you feeling rich.

1

'The Goonies'

Photo: Warner Bros.; Courtesy Everett Collection

Not much has to be said about this iconic gem. A bunch of audacious kids set out on a mission to save their home that’s about to be destroyed by a property developing company; but instead, stumble upon an ancient map. As all kids would do, they embark on a journey to find the mysterious pirate, “One-Eyed” Willie. What started off as a fight to save their home turns into a hunt for lost treasure.

2

'Into The Blue'

©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

In this underwater treasure hunt film, the late Paul Walker and Jessica Alba star as Jared and Sam, two divers in love, living the simple life on the island of the Bahamas. When their friends come to town, they decide to take them out to sea for a harmless adventure, but are shocked to discover a sunken plane full of cocaine and a whole lot of lost treasure. Little do they know, local drug lords are on their tails ready to pounce. It’s a brutal battle between two sides of the island to claim their riches.

3

'Jungle Cruise'

Jungle Cruise tells the story of Dr. Lily Houghton’s (Emily Blunt) mission to find a cure that has the power to heal basically anything. To carry out her mission, she recruits the punny captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to sail her down the Amazon. Collaboratively, they hunt for a one of a kind ancient tree that could change the world of medicine.

4

'The Mummy' (1999)

Probably one of the, if not the most suspenseful and enthralling treasure seeking films out there, The Mummy follows explorers in the Sahara Desert on an expedition to find some type of riches. But when they come across a bygone tomb, they make the mistake of releasing a mummy who holds 3000 years of pure terror. With the mummy awake, it’s a treasure hunt filled with pure havoc at its finest.

Where To Watch The Mummy (1999)

5

'National Treasure' (2004)

Sometimes, it’s your own allies that take advantage of you — and for historian Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage), he had to learn that the hard way. Ben has been on a search for treasure dating back to the birth of the United States for what seems like his whole life. When he joins an expedition led by treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), he unexpectedly discovers a ship that holds an essential clue to his life-long hunt. But before he can even blink, his so-called ally betrays him, and his hunt becomes a race to capture the clue.

Where To Watch National Treasure (2004)

6

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

The man, the myth, the legend, Johnny Depp stars in the classic Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The first film of the iconic series follows Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) as he sets foot in a Caribbean town that is under attack by a pirate ship. The pirates abduct the governor’s daughter Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), who’s in possession of a very significant coin. In an effort to take down the pirates, Jack teams up with a blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) who happens to be in love with Elizabeth.

7

'Central Intelligence'

When the dynamic duo of Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson grace our screens, it’s nonstop action and comedy that does not disappoint. Central Intelligence, one of their first films together, follows two former classmates, Calvin (Hart) and Bob (Johnson), who now hold the positions of an accountant and C.I.A agent. At a high school reunion, Bob catches the attention of Calvin and enlists his number skills to assist him in a hunt to save a U.S. spy satellite system. From stray bullets to conspiracies, the two are not only put to the test physically, but their new friendship might be on its way out.