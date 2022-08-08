Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.

