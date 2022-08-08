Read full article on original website
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas
Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast. Although natural gas exports from Mexico are today non-existent, seeing as it produces too...
Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts
Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat
Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses. China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. all disclosed their intentions to...
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say
Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
Finance Industry Warns EU’s Benchmark Rules Pose ‘Systemic Risk’
A consortium of financial trade associations rallied against proposed European Union regulations that would restrict the use of financial benchmarks, warning they could disrupt markets and even pose a systemic risk. The group, spearheaded by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, are pushing against a blanket ban against foreign benchmarks...
A California Startup Is Selling Electric Vehicle ‘Subscriptions’
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. The landmark US climate bill passed by the House of Representatives on Friday is a boon for would-be buyers of electric vehicles: It includes a $7,500 point-of-sale tax credit for any purchase of a qualifying new EV, and $4,000 off the purchase of a used one. But the bill doesn’t solve for one of the biggest challenges facing interested buyers: inventory.
Saudi Arabia & Lucid in EV Tie Up
Saudi Arabia is working with luxury electric vehicle maker, Lucid Motors, to roll out thousands of electric cars a year. The move aims to position the Kingdom as a hub for automakers, while also helping to diversify its economy away from oil. The first model to hit the Riyadh roads will be the Lucid Air in the second quarter of next year. Faisal Sultan, Lucid's Managing Director for the Middle East, speaks with Manus Cranny on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East. (Source: Bloomberg)
