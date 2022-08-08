Woman killed in solo-vehicle crash in Fresno identified. Her van hit a tree head-on

A 48-year-old Fresno woman on Monday was been identified as the victim in a fatal crash last week.

Kenya Davis died after police said she lost control of her van while driving west on McKinley Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree.

She may have collided with another car before crashing into the tree just past Millbrook Avenue. Davis was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and later died, Fresno police said.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office confirmed Davis’ identity on Monday.

A woman was killed in a solo crash into a tree on McKinley Avenue in Fresno, California on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com