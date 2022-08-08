Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Clutch City Cluckers food truck to hold three-day grand opening event
The Montrose location of the Clutch City Cluckers food truck will be located at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Courtesy Clutch City Cluckers) Houston-based food truck Clutch City Cluckers is opening a sixth location in Montrose at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, with a three-day grand opening celebration from Aug. 26-28. According...
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area
Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
Houston Press
Los Lobos Came to Houston and Tore Up "The Neighborhood"
Beginning a concert review with the last song of the band’s set might seem counterintuitive but there’s no law that says a step-by-step chronology of any musical evening is required from this exercise. If you want play-by-play, go to an Astros game. So, we’ll start at the end of last night’s Los Lobos show at Heights Theater, with the indubitable highlight of three hours of stellar musicianship from the band and their invited guests, Nuevo. It was an extended jam of the song “The Neighborhood,” from Los Lobos’ 1990 album of the same name, a live version so thrilling it transformed the venue’s sold-out room into a block party. To sum it up, the musicians onstage made “The Neighborhood” filthy with their respective and considerable music skills.
papercitymag.com
America’s Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events
Hip Hop star Bun B is serving up his first place winning Trill Burgers at two Houston pop-ups. (Photo by Rebecca Wright) Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7
One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s
The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pearland Little Leaguers to play in regional championship for chance at World Series
Jennifer Kahn is ready to cheer on her son 12-year-old son Corey Kahn and the team later today at the Southwest Region Championship against Oklahoma Little League. "My son Corey has played everything from pitcher to outfielder, 2nd base to shortstop," said Kahn. Corey plays for the Pearland Little League...
