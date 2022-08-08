Beginning a concert review with the last song of the band’s set might seem counterintuitive but there’s no law that says a step-by-step chronology of any musical evening is required from this exercise. If you want play-by-play, go to an Astros game. So, we’ll start at the end of last night’s Los Lobos show at Heights Theater, with the indubitable highlight of three hours of stellar musicianship from the band and their invited guests, Nuevo. It was an extended jam of the song “The Neighborhood,” from Los Lobos’ 1990 album of the same name, a live version so thrilling it transformed the venue’s sold-out room into a block party. To sum it up, the musicians onstage made “The Neighborhood” filthy with their respective and considerable music skills.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO