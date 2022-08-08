ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Trigg Schools Enjoys Smooth ‘First Day’ Morning

At 8:05 AM Thursday morning, both Main and Lafayette streets in Cadiz were clear of Trigg County Schools traffic — Cadiz Police officers already pulling off the roads and on to other duties. And that brings a sigh of relief for campus officials, with what wound up being a...
whopam.com

Mayor says COTW to hear update on tornado shelters, recycling program

Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says when the City Council Committee of the Whole meets next week, it will hear updates on the city’s recycling program and about the potential for storm shelters in the city. The mayor says Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham will talk to councilmembers...
whvoradio.com

School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property

The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
whopam.com

HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards

Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Ham Festival Announces Headlining Music Act

With the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival two months away, organizers have begun to announce the entertainment that will headline the weekend in downtown Cadiz. According to a post on the Ham Festival’s Facebook page, Rubiks Groove will be the headlining act on Saturday night at a yet-to-be-announced location in downtown Cadiz.
wkdzradio.com

Ronnie Mazac Outlines Reasons For Running For Trigg Sheriff

While three write-in candidates for Trigg County sheriff have prior law enforcement experience, a fourth is more focused on returning integrity to the office if he is elected. Ronnie Mazac is one of four people who have filed their intent to run as a write-in candidate against current sheriff Aaron Acree.
14news.com

School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
rewind943.com

Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
radionwtn.com

Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday

Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
wkdzradio.com

Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case

The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
theloganjournal.com

Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules

The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
wkdzradio.com

Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
z975.com

Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville

There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

