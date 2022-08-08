ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Democrat, Republican party chairs preview primary election

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The chairs of the Wisconsin Democratic and Republican parties offered their takes Monday on how Tuesday’s primary election will play out.

With a competitive gubernatorial race on the Republican side of the ballot, GOP chair Paul Farrow said he expects an average turnout, despite Tuesday’s election being a midterm primary.

“The level of energy that we’re seeing on the Republican side is there,” Farrow said. “There’s a lot of people who are passionate about making a change.

Democratic chair Ben Wikler couldn’t say how voters for his party would turn out for the primary but did predict a large turnout from both sides in November’s general election.

“What we saw in the spring election of this year, relative to the last time we had a spring election with no statewide candidate on the ballot was an 86% jump in voter turnout,” Wikler said. “It’s really breaking the record books.”

The Democratic primary became much less competitive in the last two weeks, specifically in the race for Senate where the majority of the party’s candidates dropped out and endorsed Mandela Barnes. Despite suggestions that some Democrat voters may choose to instead vote in a more competitive GOP primary, Wikler said most voters will stick with the party they know.

The Republican gubernatorial primary underscores deep divisions within the party, with former Vice President Mike Pence endorsing Rebecca Kleefisch and former President Donald Trump endorsing Tim Michels. The duo was in the state campaigning for their respective candidates last week, but Farrow doesn’t think that will change the makeup of the race.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about endorsements in the Republican party in different ways,” Farrow said. “The people of Wisconsin are the most educated when it comes to elections and they are passionate about their positions.”

Whoever wins Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary, they’re in for a race against Governor Tony Evers, a race that Wikler said will be close regardless.

“This is Wisconsin,” Wikler said. “This is the state of hairline elections.”

Barnes hits campaign trail after primary win

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Just two days after his primary win, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has turned his sights on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking at a Cambridge dairy farm Thursday. He spoke about his background, that he was inspired by then-Senate candidate Barack Obama’s 2004 Democratic...
GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the return envelope, like the zip code on the witness’s address. The lawsuit seeks...
Rodriguez becomes Evers’ running mate after winning Democratic lieutenant governor primary

MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Sara Rodriguez will be Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate as he tries to win a second term, defeating Peng Her in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. Rodriguez earned 76.3% of the vote compared to Her’s 23.8% as of 11:35 p.m. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, flipped the district from Republican to Democrat...
Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
Loudenbeck wins Republican primary for Secretary of State, with GOP eyeing oversight of future elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amy Loudenbeck has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin Secretary of State as the party looks to potentially put the office in charge of the state’s elections. Loudenbeck won the primary over Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, earning 46.7% of the vote as of 11:35 p.m. “Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort...
Battleground Wisconsin: GOP governor’s race pits top names against each other

MADISON, Wis. — It’s the race pitting two national figures against each other, former President Donald Trump backing Tim Michels, and former Vice President Mike Pence backing Rebecca Kleefisch. It will set up the Republican gubernatorial primary as a fight over how much influence Trump has in Wisconsin politics. “Certainly the Trump endorsement has been pretty good,” said John Pudner,...
Baldwin touts green energy investments during stop in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — As voters headed to the polls across Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Madison Gas and Electric toured a Madison facility that helps develop and build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations. During the event at Franklin Electric on the city’s southeast side, Baldwin touted the investments in green energy that will come as a...
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

