Best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals and prices of September 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 deals below show just how cheap this much-beloved smartphone can get when you pair it with the right offer. The A53 hit store shelves last March with a reasonable $449.99 price tag, and now both retailers and wireless carriers are competing to see who can offer the best price on the phone.

This masterful blend of value and performance earned the Galaxy A53 a top spot on our list of the best affordable Android phones , but you might be surprised to learn that there are deals out there that make this cheap phone even cheaper, you just need to know where to look. Wireless carriers, for instance, love offering massive price cuts in exchange for trading in an old device or updating your wireless service. You can also find straight discounts through retailers such as Amazon, but these deals come and go quickly. No matter which way you choose to save money, the best Galaxy A53 deals can be found below.

If none of these offers pique your interest, check back in later: we'll be updating this list of deals about once a week. By the way, the A53 isn't the only new and affordable Android phone on the block. The newest budget Pixel has also just arrived, and we've done the work of gathering all of the best Google Pixel 6a deals from every corner of the web.

Samsung Galaxy A53 deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $100 of instant credit when you trade-in at Samsung, plus free earbuds

Trade in any older device to Samsung when picking up an A53 and they'll hook you up with a $100 credit instantly. To make the deal even sweeter, they'll also throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds Live wireless earbuds. That's a value of $149.99! View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

When we're trying to track down the best deals on smartphones, nothing makes us happier than a straight discount. Sure, you may not be saving as much as you would if you traded in an old device or added a line to your wireless service, but the simplicity of these deals is often too good to pass up. Case in point: this deal from Amazon that simply slashes $100 off the price of the Galaxy A53, no strings attached. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $10/month for 36 months at Verizon

If you're a Verizon customer, all you need to do is add a new line with any Unlimited plan and the wireless carrier will hook you up with a Galaxy A53 5G for only $10/month for 36 months. Since Verizon always offers 0% APR, you're looking at total savings of $139.99. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $199.99 for new customers at Boost

Boost Mobile is one of the best prepaid carriers around, offering customers a wide assortment of affordable data plans and international add-ons. Now they're sweetening the pot by offering new customers an A53 for just $199.99. That's a total discount of $250 and quite tempting if you're ready to make the switch. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Save $200 when you join Google Fi

New users who sign up for Google Fi wireless service will qualify to receive a $200 discount on the Galaxy A53. All you need to do is activate the phone on a Google Fi plan and transfer your number within 30 days, and the money is yours! View Deal

While you're in the neighborhood, don't forget to protect your new device with a quality Samsung Galaxy A53 case .