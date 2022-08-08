Falcons to sign veteran TE MyCole Pruitt

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a severe injury — a dislocated and broken ankle — ending MyCole Pruitt‘s 2021 season, he is back with a team during training camp. The Falcons are signing the veteran tight end, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.

Pruitt, who spent most of the past four years with the Titans, had surfaced on the workout circuit recently. The Bengals and Vikings brought him in, gauging his form after the ankle injury occurred late last season. Pruitt went down during the Titans’ Week 17 game in early January but will have an opportunity to be part of the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

This will import another of Arthur Smith‘s former Titans tight ends. The team also added Anthony Firkser to its Kyle Pitts-led position group this offseason. Atlanta did not retain 2021 Pitts complement Hayden Hurst, who played with the team for two seasons. Pruitt was with the Titans during part of Smith’s run as their tight ends coach and throughout his stay as offensive coordinator.

Used mostly as a blocker, Pruitt played between 36-44 percent of the Titans’ snaps over the past three seasons. While the Titans let Pruitt sign with the 49ers in 2021, San Francisco cutting him before the start of the season paved a path back to Tennessee. The former Vikings fifth-round pick played a steady role in helping Derrick Henry to back-to-back rushing titles in 2019 and 2020. Last season doubled as Pruitt’s best receiving year, producing 14 receptions, 145 yards and three touchdown grabs (all career-high marks).

Going into what would be his age-30 season, Pruitt could be in position to complement Pitts. He will have to show he has recovered from the ankle setback. The Falcons also used a sixth-round pick on tight end John FitzPatrick this year.