ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons to sign veteran TE MyCole Pruitt

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeNf2_0h9VkBlA00
Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a severe injury — a dislocated and broken ankle — ending MyCole Pruitt‘s 2021 season, he is back with a team during training camp. The Falcons are signing the veteran tight end, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.

Pruitt, who spent most of the past four years with the Titans, had surfaced on the workout circuit recently. The Bengals and Vikings brought him in, gauging his form after the ankle injury occurred late last season. Pruitt went down during the Titans’ Week 17 game in early January but will have an opportunity to be part of the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

This will import another of Arthur Smith‘s former Titans tight ends. The team also added Anthony Firkser to its Kyle Pitts-led position group this offseason. Atlanta did not retain 2021 Pitts complement Hayden Hurst, who played with the team for two seasons. Pruitt was with the Titans during part of Smith’s run as their tight ends coach and throughout his stay as offensive coordinator.

Used mostly as a blocker, Pruitt played between 36-44 percent of the Titans’ snaps over the past three seasons. While the Titans let Pruitt sign with the 49ers in 2021, San Francisco cutting him before the start of the season paved a path back to Tennessee. The former Vikings fifth-round pick played a steady role in helping Derrick Henry to back-to-back rushing titles in 2019 and 2020. Last season doubled as Pruitt’s best receiving year, producing 14 receptions, 145 yards and three touchdown grabs (all career-high marks).

Going into what would be his age-30 season, Pruitt could be in position to complement Pitts. He will have to show he has recovered from the ankle setback. The Falcons also used a sixth-round pick on tight end John FitzPatrick this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints

After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: 'They have left me no choice'

Roquan Smith‘s hold-in effort has taken a turn. The standout linebacker does not appear on the cusp of being extended and is instead requesting to be traded from the Bears. The fifth-year defender put out a statement, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, indicating the Bears have failed to negotiate in good faith and do not appropriately value him. Smith pins the blame on Chicago’s new regime, noting he has not yet spoken with the McCaskey family during his extension talks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Pitts, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Chances of settlement between Deshaun Watson, NFL slim?

With the Browns set to begin their preseason tonight, a decision from league designee Peter Harvey could be coming very shortly regarding the NFL’s appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension. In the hopes of avoiding the league’s desired outcome, the Browns QB is reportedly willing to accept a stricter punishment than the one he was initially given.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mycole Pruitt
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Anthony Firkser
Pro Football Rumors

49ers TE Jordan Matthews suffers torn ACL

Matthews announced his plan to switch to tight end last offseason, and he added 30 pounds in preparation for his new role. The 49ers decided to ease the former receiver into his new position, so Matthews ended up spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on San Francisco’s practice squad. The 30-year-old apparently made good use of his time, with Inman noting that the veteran had “made strides” in converting to the tight end position over the past year. Inman also described Matthews as a “strong contender” to make the 53-man roster. Now, he will have to wait another year to prove he can stick at the position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Titans#Veteran#Bengals#49ers#American Football
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys not looking to add veteran WR

James Washington‘s Jones fracture will force him to miss a portion of the regular season, with October likely looming as his earliest return window. Michael Gallup will also not be ready for Week 1. This certainly looks like it will create an uphill battle for the Cowboys, who began this offseason’s wideout trade rush by dealing away Amari Cooper.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Clock ticking for NFL to appeal Deshaun Watson suspension ruling

The current CBA gives the NFL the right to appeal disciplinary officer Sue Robinson’s suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who as of now is slated to miss this season’s first six games. The NFLPA announced it would not appeal Robinson’s ban, though that might not be especially telling of the union’s intentions regarding Watson. Roger Goodell or a Goodell appointee could overrule an NFLPA appeal.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown

The offseason acquisition injured his hamstring in the middle of July, and he landed on NFI as training camp opened. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Brown won’t be a full participant right away. He’ll participate in walk-throughs over the next few days, with the hope that he’ll be able to take part in individual drills by the end of the week and be a full participant next week.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Reviewing the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 offseason

As the Steelers transition from their 18-year Ben Roethlisberger partnership, they have his heir apparent — at long last — in place. Until Kenny Pickett takes the reins, this has the look of a transition season. The AFC has seen several fringe contenders make what appear to be significant improvements, and the Steelers may have considerable ground to make up at quarterback in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals host WR Willie Snead

Wilson adds that Antoine Wesley injured himself in practice, and is likely to be sidelined for one to two weeks. That would (temporarily) add another opening for a wideout in Arizona, a team whose receiving corps has seen some significant changes this offseason. The Cardinals will be without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season, putting added pressure on trade acquisition Marquise Brown to operate as the team’s top wideout in his absence.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Football Rumors

Bears work out CB Vernon Hargreaves, four others

The Bears worked out a trio of cornerbacks Thursday. Per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, the team auditioned Vernon Hargreaves III, Davontae Harris and Isaiah Johnson. The team also hosted defensive lineman Trevon Coley and Josh Mauro. Hargreaves inked an extension with the Texans last offseason and entered the 2022 campaign...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy