whopam.com
Local man seriously injured in Lafayette Road accident
A local man was severely injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in front of Holiday Burger on Lafayette Road. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 87-year old Raymond Whitney of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Holiday Burger onto Lafayette Road and drove into the path of a southbound car driven by 52-year old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville, who was unable to avoid a collision.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Traffic clears after wreck on Riverside Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Riverside Drive near Gary Mathews Automotive has traffic backed up. At 5:10 p.m., southbound traffic was backed up past Commerce Street. This article will be updated. For the latest news in and around Clarksville, visit ClarksvilleNow.com. Submit news tips online or...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff's deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
Man killed after being hit by a car in Madisonville
whopam.com
Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
wkdzradio.com
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
wkdzradio.com
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
wevv.com
Police: Third arrest made in burglary of Madisonville Electric Department
Police in Madisonville, Kentucky, say a third suspect has been arrested in connection to a recent burglary investigation. The Madisonville Police Department had previously told us that two men, Christopher Alfred and Kenneth Morris, had been arrested on burglary charges in connection to an investigation at city facilities. Police said...
whopam.com
Oak Grove fatal shooting suspect arraigned
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for Tyron Holt, the man accused in the May fatal shooting death of Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. Holt appeared alongside public defender Rick Sanborne, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and also informed the court they intend to file a motion for bond modification soon. Judge Andrew Self set a pretrial conference several weeks out to give everyone time to file motions and responses accordingly.
whopam.com
Two arrested on felony theft warrants
Two people were arrested by Hopkinsville police Tuesday night on felony theft charges. Warrants allege 36-year old Kelly North and 38-year old Nicholas North of Hopkinsville stole a refrigerator and stove from a rental home when they were evicted earlier this summer. Both suspects are charged with complicity to felony...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
