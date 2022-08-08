ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Heart condition forces Wayne Bryan to drop out of Music Theatre Wichita’s ‘Chaperone’

By David Burke
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koH6g_0h9VjsEq00

For several years, Music Theatre Wichita had set the stage for Wayne Bryan’s grand finale from the company.

Bryan, producing artistic director for 38 of MTW’s 51 seasons, was to have reprised his 2009 portrayal of Man in Chair in the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” at the Century II concert hall Aug. 17-21, with the last performance targeted as a celebration of Bryan and his work.

But Bryan was hospitalized in Wichita with a heart condition Thursday night, followed by successful surgery Saturday morning, forcing him to drop out of the role.

“He leads with his heart all the time and unfortunately it needed a little bit of maintenance,” said Brian J. Marcum, who succeeded Bryan as artistic director. “He gave a little too much of it away and it needed to be repaired.”

Bryan was three days into rehearsal for “Drowsy Chaperone” before being hospitalized.

“It was a huge surprise. He’s been running around and doing rehearsals,” Marcum said. “Wayne Bryan has more energy than any man I’ve ever met.”

Bryan, who turns 75 this month, had lost about 45 pounds in recent years and was back to his weight in college, he said during a recent interview. He lives in Rancho Mirage, Calif., and had served in an advisory capacity during the past season, completing Marcum’s transition to artistic director.

In his time at MTW, Bryan produced 168 musicals, directed 56 of them and appeared in 14.

Marcum said discussions haven’t been made about a different celebration of Bryan’s 34-year career with MTW, but something will be done.

“Our focus is getting him back to being healthy and strong, and then we’ll see where we can feature him in this season or another one,” he said.

But the show will go on.

Marcum found actor John Scherer, a MTW veteran from the mid-’90s, who played Man in Chair for a three-month run at Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut four years ago and flew in for rehearsals beginning Aug. 6.

Since Man in Chair — who is the crux of the show, serving as both narrator and onstage participant — is vital to the show, having someone already familiar with the multitude of lines and the character was necessary, Marcum said.

“If they already know that, it’s half the battle,” he said.

Scherer had roles in “Damn Yankees” and “Hello Dolly” while at MTW.

“He knows us, he loves MTW, and he loves Wayne,” Marcum said. “He was more than happy to come in and step into these shoes, these big shoes to fill.

“Many people will remember him, I’m sure, and it’s nice to have someone from the MTW family able to come in,” he added, thanking the theater that let Scherer out of his contract so he could appear in “Chaperone.”

A Buffalo, N.Y., native, Scherer has credits including the lead role in “By Jeeves” and as a cast member of “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway.

In an interview hours before he was hospitalized, Bryan said Man in Chair — a Broadway musical aficionado with deep respect and adoration of the classics — was one of the three favorite roles he’s played, and the one that best depicted him at this stage of his life.

“I can’t imagine anything that would be more appropriate at my age and abilities,” he said. “It just seems perfect.”

The rest of the cast includes Stacia Fernandez, an understudy for the title role on Broadway, playing the chaperone; Emma Pittman, most recently Roxie in Broadway’s “Chicago” as the female romantic lead; Johnny Stellard, reprising his role from 2009 as the male romantic lead; and Wichitans Timothy Robu (as a Broadway producer) and Patty Reeder (as a socialite), back in their roles from 13 years ago.

Marcum said he had been looking forward to directing his mentor in the musical.

“It was a big deal for me, and I think it was a big deal for him,” said Marcum, who was an understudy in “Chaperone” on Broadway and had the blessing of director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw to use the original direction and choreography in the MTW version.

“The emotional magnitude it’s had on all of us, that we aren’t able to honor him and work with him, that he isn’t able to do this performance, that audiences won’t be able to see him do this, is sad for all of us,” Marcum said.

“We know that the audiences were very excited to see Wayne in this role, and we were all excited for him,” he added.

‘THE DROWSY CHAPERONE’ BY MUSIC THEATRE WICHITA

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 17-18; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Century II concert hall, 225 W. Douglas

Tickets: $25-$77, from mtwichita.org or 265-3107

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts

If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man behind MTWichita out for health reasons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wayne Bryan, known to most local musical theater fans, will have to sit out the season finale of Music Theatre Wichita due to medical reasons. Bryan is considered the heart of MTWichita. It is his voice that you hear on MTWichita advertisements. He is also the one who greets the audience […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
City
Buffalo, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
sunflowerstateradio.com

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Pittman
wichitabyeb.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chaperone#Musicals#Performing#Musical Theater#Music Theatre Wichita#Mtw#Man In Chair
KSN News

Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

‘Ainsley’s Angels’ compete in El Dorado

Sporting bright pink t-shirts,logo-ed with wings, the Ainsley’s Angels of Wichita crossed the finish line at Oz Event’s Haulin Balls 10K, 5K and 1K race on Saturday, August 6th in El Dorado. The Ainsley’s Angels of Wichita are local ambassadors for Ainsley’s Angels of America. The...
EL DORADO, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Black activists in Wichita lead the way in USD 259 school board voting reform

Several leaders and activists from Wichita’s Black community attended the Aug. 8 Wichita Public Schools board meeting to ask it to change the way the district elects its board of education members. Some cited a July 25 Wichita Beacon story that showed recent redistricting of board member districts further diluted the political influence of Wichita’s Black population.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
219
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy