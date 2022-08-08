200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence

BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway.

“We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about 200 acres,” Chief Rolland Watt with Benton County Fire District Number Six said around 1 PM.

KAPP-KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen is at the scene of the fire , where crews from across the region are observed working to contain the flames as they spread across heavy fuel including sagebrush and tall grass. Chief Rolland Watt of the Benton County Fire District No. 6 says that teams are working to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby vineyard, but no structures are threatened at this time.

“So, over this hill it drops into a little canyon, and then it goes back up another hill — so this is Canoe Ridge, 100 Circle Farm has brought a disc down on a tractor, and they’re just putting in a rudimentary line down the hill,” Chief Watt said.

Chief Watt confirmed the nearby vineyard belongs to Chateau Ste. Michelle Wines. Luckily, the flames were halted by the line firefighters dug.

Chief Watt said the weather was their biggest adversary in fighting the fire.

“The problem we have is this is rocky it’s hard to get to and it’s extremely steep. You can see the areas that are unburned the grass is knee high at least and then we have the sagebrush as well,” Chief Watt added.

Fire crews from across Benton and Franklin County are at the scene in addition to a truck from Klickitat County. A trooper from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are also on-scene to help navigate traffic along WA-14 and make sure no community members are endangered.

Traffic was slowed down by the first responders in the area, but roadways remained open as firefighters battled the blaze.

Smoke is clearly visible from the roadway and the scent is flowing through the area near the Oregon/Washington border.

