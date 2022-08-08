ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Water filtration systems on the way to those without water

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The non-profit organization, Water With Blessings, dropped off hundreds of water filtration systems on Tuesday. Arnie Lemay, co-founder of the organization said he hopes delivering these systems with help reach those without water, and anyone who does not have quick access to it. “Some of them...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
River, KY
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
z93country.com

Donations Headed to Eastern KY

County Judge Executive, Mike Anderson reports that all the donated items collected over the past week will be headed to Hazard this morning. Donations for the WC Middle School collection can be dropped off during the orientation today. The DAV and Monticello Baptist Tabernacle will have a bus to fill...
HAZARD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Floods of all kinds

Noah knew a thing or two about floods. Chapters six to eight of Genesis document the true story. When the door closed on the ark, he was surely flooded with a wave of emotion. There are many kinds of floods that don’t involve water - some good, some bad.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Eastern Kentuckians#Disaster Response Program
WOWK 13 News

12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, or Paintsville 911.
VAN LEAR, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
wklw.com

Information Saught on Armed Robbery in Floyd Co

The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning around 2 AM at the BP Mart on RT 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. The person entered the business wearing a mask and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a handgun, then left the business on foot walking through the upper parking lot toward the storage units. The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information that would assist in identifying this person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office at 886-6711, Dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a Deputy direct by using our “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or (TIPS)8477 from your Appalachian Wireless phone.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

3 injured in home explosion

DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy