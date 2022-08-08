ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire

Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
LEWISTON, ME
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
EVERETT, MA
WCAX

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
NECN

Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Jurors Acquit Man Accused in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7, Including Former Haverhill Man

A jury Tuesday acquitted a man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, in 2019 on a road in Randolph, N.H. Jurors cleared 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and reckless conduct after his lawyers made the surprising claim former Haverhill resident and Jarheads Motorcycle Club leader Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. was himself intoxicated.
HAVERHILL, MA

