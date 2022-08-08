Read full article on original website
Minor accused of killing NH woman and her two kids
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A minor has being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the triple homicide of a woman and her two young children, who were found shot to death last week in Northfield, New Hampshire. The arrest...
manchesterinklink.com
Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire
Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Alabama Man, 62, Raped, Killed Mom Of 4-Week-Old At South Boston Hotel In 1980
An employee of Boston's Hotel Diplomat was making their morning rounds on March 19, 1980, when they made a discovery that took nearly two decades to unravel. However, that tangled mess started to detangle as police announced this week they've made a break in the case. Wendy Dansereau, a 19-year-old...
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
NECN
Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery
UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
wabi.tv
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jurors Acquit Man Accused in Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7, Including Former Haverhill Man
A jury Tuesday acquitted a man accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists, including a former Haverhill man, in 2019 on a road in Randolph, N.H. Jurors cleared 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of seven counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide and reckless conduct after his lawyers made the surprising claim former Haverhill resident and Jarheads Motorcycle Club leader Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. was himself intoxicated.
