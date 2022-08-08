Read full article on original website
Is the Replica Munster Mansion in Texas Really Haunted?
With Halloween, just over two months away now is the time to start looking for some spooky fun. What better place to do that is in Waxahachie, Texas about a 3-hour drive from Texarkana to visit a replica mansion of the 1960s TV show "The Munsters." The moment you step...
You Won’t Believe What Mark Cuban Wants to Make Out of This Texas Town
What do you do when you're a billionaire with more money than you could ever spend? Anything you want or, you buy a ghost town in Texas. Mark Cuban already owns a NBA Basketball team but did you know he also owns a town in Navarro County Texas? Cuban bought Mustang, Texas in late 2021 for a reported $2 million.
