Perry, IA

iowa.media

GRASS TURNING BROWN? MAYBE LET IT GO

A LUSH, GREEN LAWN IS A SOURCE OF PRIDE FOR MANY IOWANS AND THIS PROLONGED DROUGHT IS FORCING MANY OF US TO QUIT WORRYING ABOUT HAVING THE BEST LAWN ON THE BLOCK — AND TO LET THE GRASS GO DORMANT. PROFESSOR ADAM THOMS OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY IS A...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
Iowa Football
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines School District Still Needing To Hire Dozens of Teachers

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's largest public school district is still trying to hire 40-teachers and some support staffers ahead of the start of the new school year. The Des Moines Public School district is offering veteran teachers $50,000 toward their retirement savings if they agree to stay on another year. Des Moines Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder says 60-veteran teachers have accepted the offer, but they still need to hire 40-more teachers. He says the district employs 2,700 teachers and typically each year they'll see 200 retirements/resignations, but this past year that number was 300. Roeder says they expect to use long-term subs as the new school year begins, until the permanent positions can be filled. He says the daily pay for subs has gone from $150 to $180.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Kids reportedly hurt while riding State Fair's giant slide

DES MOINES, Iowa — One fan favorite at the fair, the giant slide was shut down for part of the day on Thursday after some riders were hurt. A KCCI photojournalist captured a video of kids launching off the iconic giant slide and landing hard. The State Fair says...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project

Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time. Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Water treatment plant to come down in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Ames says work is about to begin to tear down the city's old water treatment plant. The old plant is located on East Fifth Street. It operated for nearly a century before it was replaced by a new plant in 2017. The city warns there will...
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening

A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
PERRY, IA

