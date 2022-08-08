ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Suspect in custody after 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler ‘shoot out,’ police say

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A suspect is in custody after a “shoot out” in the 900 block of West Morris Street in Tyler left one injured and another dead on Monday, according to Tyler Police.

Alba man arrested, charged with murder after stabbing in Tyler

Police have identified the deceased as Horatio Williams, 57 of Tyler, and the second injured man as Laray High, 50 of Tyler and said he was treated and released for his injuries.

Officials said they were called to the scene around 3:14 p.m. on Monday where they discovered a man in the street with a gunshot wound, and he later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

A second person with gunshot wounds transported himself to a nearby hospital.

Frederick Leon Harvey. Photo courtesy of Smith County.

Frederick Leon Harvey, 59 of Tyler, has been identified by police as a suspect. Harvey was also shot and treated, and after being released from the hospital he was arrested and booked into Smith County Jail on a charge of murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. His combined bail has been set at $550,000.

Officials said they found several shell casings from different calibers. Authorities believe there were several people shooting. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

If anyone has any information on this case please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Photo from the scene of the shooting, courtesy of Tyler PD
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

