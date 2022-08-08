PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the suspect is seen on camera holding three packages that were taken from the front porch of a house on Main Street. West Springfield police have shared the following photo of the suspect.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.

