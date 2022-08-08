PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.Agawam Police receive reports regarding larceny of checks, fraud
Around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the suspect is seen on camera holding three packages that were taken from the front porch of a house on Main Street. West Springfield police have shared the following photo of the suspect.
If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
