ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPqT6_0h9VfOcu00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.

Agawam Police receive reports regarding larceny of checks, fraud

Around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the suspect is seen on camera holding three packages that were taken from the front porch of a house on Main Street. West Springfield police have shared the following photo of the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XdaL_0h9VfOcu00
Credit: West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Sports
West Springfield, MA
Sports
Agawam, MA
Sports
City
West Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Agawam, MA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police

Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
ALFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Agawam Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Eyewitness News

Missing Wethersfield man found

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police said he has been found. A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday. According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette. Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy